Taylor Swift Wins Artist of the Year AMA’22

A diamond must sparkle. At the 2022 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift won Artist of the Year, her seventh time taking home the trophy.

Advertisement The 32-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer claimed, when winning the trophy at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, her sixth victory of the evening, “I have released more music in the last three years than I did in the decade previous that.” “I honestly think that’s because you, the fans, made it obvious that you wanted to hear plenty of music, a lot of music,” I discovered that the more music I produced and released, the happy I became.

“I have the fans to thank, really, for my happiness,” she concluded. I cherish you more than I can express. How amazing it is to me that I get to do this and that you still care is beyond words. Therefore, I’d want to thank you and use 13 exclamation points.

Swift has had a total of nine nominations for the AMAs’ top honour, winning in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2018, 2019, and 2020. She also made history in 2019 by becoming the first female singer to be named Artist of the Decade, a distinction that was previously given to Garth Brooks in 2000 for his unprecedented success in the 1990s.

The Grammy winner remarked in her acceptance speech at the time, “All that matters to me is the memories that I have shared with you guys, with you the fans, throughout the years. This award recognises a decade of hard work and of art and of joy and memories. “Guys, may it always be enjoyable, amazing, exhilarating, and wonderful times together. Since the first day of my job until now, you have been the reason why I am standing here. With all of my heart, I love you.

