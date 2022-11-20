The daughters of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are ‘ready’ for baby no. 4

The daughters of Ryan Reynolds are ‘ready’ for baby no. 4

The three girls of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are eager for a fourth child, the actor revealed.

You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it,” he joked. ”

They have three children together: James, 7; Inez, 5; and Betty, 3.

They are ready to be older sisters. The three girls of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are eager for a fourth child, the actor revealed.

Oh, they’ve entered. They adore it. They’re prepared,” the vivacious 45-year-old star told Entertainment Tonight on November 14.

"We're very excited. It's going to be nuts but we're very excited."

The Simple Favor actor, 35, and Reynolds married in 2012 after dating for a year. They have three children together: James, 7; Inez, 5; and Betty, 3. When accepting his American Cinematheque Award on Thursday, Reynolds donned a handcrafted “Dad” bracelet fashioned by his daughters.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s Cutest Parenting Quotes

When lively showed her baby bump on the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on September 15,

“Blake is relieved that the secret is out. She held it in until she couldn’t anymore!” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement. … She’s truly glowing.”

As revealed at the end of September that they had long planned to have a large brood. A second insider told Us that the pair “felt like they were making up for lost time [from] the years they both had to put off starting a family,” adding that they “always meant to have a lot of kids” when they got together.

Enjoy Photos of Blake Lively’s Most Elegant Pregnancy Moments

The former Gossip Girl star will accompany Reynolds on the Deadpool set after giving birth to baby No. 4. For the third installment of the action series, which is expected to start production sometime in 2019, the Marvel actor will team up once again with Hugh Jackman, who reprises his role as Wolverine.

“Blake has been a big supporter of those movies since Ryan made the first one almost seven years ago,” the insider explained. “She’s a believer and has a voice on those movies because they’re a key part of the family business for her and Ryan.”

Deadpool is a family project for them, and the family will all travel to the location where Ryan is filming that one in 2023, the insider stated. In November 2024, the film is scheduled to open in theatres.

