The final episode of “Days of Our Lives” will pay tribute to John Aniston

A moving farewell from the program that made John Aniston famous is planned. The actor, who passed away last week at the age of 89, appeared on Days of Our Lives on a regular basis for more than 30 years. In almost 3,000 episodes, the late actor portrayed Victor Kiriakis, a charming yet evil crime leader.

His final program, which is slated to air on December 26, will feature a special tribute in response to his passing.

Days of Our Lives announced in a statement to the private press that it was still being considered how to wrap up Victor’s narrative.

John made his debut on the NBC series in July 1985, and he was last featured in an episode that aired on November 11th.

In that episode, Paul Telfer’s character, who was portrayed by John, spoke with his nephew Xander while getting ready to celebrate his wedding anniversary.

Telfer expressed his gratitude and feeling of extreme luck to have worked with the celebrity on the news.

He added that his on-screen uncle improved the daytime drama and his acting career. “He was my mentor on the show in as much as Victor was

“Mostly because being around him, learning the lessons of brevity and wit and strength, all the things I hope to continue on from his style and bring into mine, ultimately it’s just gratitude in being exposed to such a consummate actor,” Telfer explained.

John’s longtime performance on the soap opera earned him the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award. His daughter Jennifer Aniston virtually appeared on the awards stage to honor her father’s career on the show even though he wasn’t present at the June ceremony.

“This is truly a special moment for me,” Jennifer, 53, said. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.”

After Jennifer posted a message on Instagram on Monday confirming John’s death, word of his passing spread.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she captioned a set of photos of the pair. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣”⁣Jennifer concluded the post, “Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️.”

