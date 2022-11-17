Advertisement
The mother of Pete Davidson wishes him “the best day” on his 29th birthday.

Amy Davidson, Pete’s mother, delighted as he made another round around the sun by remembering his early years.

The former Saturday Night Live comic celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday in what seemed like a low-key manner, but his mother made sure to highlight her son on social media.

Best wishes for your birthday, Peter! “We adore you and you have brought us joy ever since the day you were born,” she wrote. Have a wonderful day!

She posted a carousel of pictures of Davidson in diapers with an older relative, one of his late father Scott wearing matching jeans, and even a picture of a young Davidson strumming

After being seen with model Emily Ratajkowski earlier this week, Davidson garnered media attention.

The revelation emerged after celebrity rumour Instagram account Deux Moi reported the two had been sighted together in New York City. The actor and the actress/model, 31, are “seeing one other,” a source close to Davidson

