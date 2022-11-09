Theme of the Blind Side ‘Michael Oher’, gets married girlfriend

Michael Oher is now lawfully wed to girlfriend Tiffany Roy

Former NFL player Michael Oher, whose story served as the basis for the 2009 film The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron, is now lawfully wed to girlfriend Tiffany Roy after exchanging vows with her on November 6. On Instagram, the 36-year-old made the announcement of the union and posted a picture from the nuptials.

In his message, he added, “Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate!”

“My lovely wife, I love you so much; “My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family!”

Oher went on to thank everyone who came to celebrate his wedding, calling it the ” Oher went on to thank those who were there to celebrate his big day. “I’m complete,” he added. “Let’s keep trending upward!”

And it appears that the celebrations were as extravagant as the Super Bowl. Oher and Roy’s wedding, which was held at the JW Marriott in Nashville, included a second line band parade as a nod to the bride’s hometown of New Orleans, a ballet performance, and a choreographed dance from the bridal party.

“The most magical part was our vows,” Roy, who shares four children with Oher, told the outlet. “To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a true queen.”

The day was still “filled with so much joy, excitement, and happiness,” Roy said, despite the fact that her LYSÉE by Enzoani dress literally got caught on her shoe as she was walking down the aisle.

“Since everything has calmed down, everyone is gone, and now I can actually sit down and talk to my husband about this day that seems like it went by in a matter of seconds,”

Roy continued. “Michael has a glow in his eyes when he looks at me. He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule for the day he makes sure his family is taken care of. I love his love for his family and our kids.”

