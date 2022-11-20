Through back pictures of Beyoncé at the American Music Awards

For instance, the “Cuff It” singer, who received six nominations for this year’s awards program

The singer would later demonstrate her identity as a girl in other contexts as well.

Two years later, Beyoncé and her younger sister, Solange, attended the big event.

Early aughts American Music Awards. For instance, the "Cuff It" singer, who received six nominations for this year's awards program, looked lovely in pink with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland when Destiny's Child made a joint appearance at the event in 2001.

The singer would later demonstrate her identity as a girl in other contexts as well. Two years later, Beyoncé and her younger sister, Solange, attended the big event. Queen Bey rocked blonde bangs and a black minidress for the event.

Three years later, the singer changed things up when she showed up at the AMAs wearing a full-length blue mermaid-style gown. Regarding her appearance at the concert the previous time she went, in 2008, both on and off stage, she was picture-perfect.

But enough of our gushing about the singer of “Break My Soul’s” carefree appearance over the years. Read on to do your own research:

2001

Remember when Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, created Destiny’s Child’s signature head-to-toe matching ensembles? The trio looked effortlessly lovely in pink that year.

2002

For their second AMA performance, the girl group once again displayed impeccable ensemble coordination, demonstrating that they are still a strong, fashionable unit. The group won the prize for Favorite Soul/R&B Group that year for the second consecutive year.

2003

Beyoncé’s outfit for the evening was unforgettable since she wore a black minidress and bangs. She had a date that year for the big event. None other than Solange, her cherished sister.

2006

The “Formation” singer dazzled in her floor-length blue gown at the 2006 award show. Even though she had only started her solo career three years earlier, she would go on to win the International Artist Award that evening.

2007

Beyoncé wore a gold outfit that year that belonged on the red carpet. She would also take the stage later that evening to perform her top-charting song, “Irreplaceable.”

2008

The singer last attended the AMAs nearly 14 years ago, and she made a lasting impression by performing the song that year that was played nonstop: “Single Ladies.”

