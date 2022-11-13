Advertisement
Tiffany Trump weds Michael Boulos in an extravagant ceremony in Florida

  • Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos are officially married
  • The bride exchanged vows with her future hubby in front of an altar covered in a halo of blue, pink, and white flowers.
  • She looked stunning in a long-sleeved, beaded wedding gown by Elie Saab.
Before his daughter, 29, and her future husband, 25, exchanged vows in Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, kissed her on the cheek and accompanied her down the aisle.

The bride exchanged vows with her future hubby in front of an altar covered in a halo of blue, pink, and white flowers. She looked stunning in a long-sleeved, beaded wedding gown by Elie Saab.

Notably, the lavish floral arrangement complemented the pale blue dresses of the bridesmaids.

Ivanka Trump, Tiffany’s half-sister, arrived at the ceremony location early on Saturday wearing a flowing outfit.

Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband, was seen taking family photos outside the event with their children, Arabella, 11, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 6.

Before the ceremony began, Eric Trump, Tiffany’s older half-brother, posed for several pictures with his family, including his wife Lara Trump, and their children, son Eric, 5, and daughter Carolina, 3.

Despite the fact that Tiffany’s opulent wedding seemed to end in bliss, the preparation process wasn’t as easy.

Just a few days before the big event, Tiffany was reportedly “freaking out” because Hurricane Nicole put her “welcome supper” in jeopardy.

