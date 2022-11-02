Tim Rushlow, a former member of Little Texas, wed Kelly Woodring

Tim Rushlow, the former lead singer of Little Texas, had no idea that Kelly Woodring would eventually become his wife when they first met three decades ago.

Tim Rushlow, the former lead singer of Little Texas, had no idea that Kelly Woodring would eventually become his wife when they first met three decades ago. The pair have come to the realization that fate might have brought them together.

Rushlow, 56, and Woodring, 55, wed secretly on September 20 in Vail, Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, with retired SEAL Mark Waddell officiating the ceremony.

“I will always be grateful to have Kelly by my side because she has helped me see life through a fresh perspective. I feel so privileged that we get to experience life together, “Rushlow speaks exclusively to the news.

At Miss Kitty’s Saloon in Marietta, Georgia, where Little Texas played before they were well-known, the vocalist and Woodring first connected over 30 years ago.

They had since grown close friends but had taken various paths in life. They reconnected years later after having a fortuitous encounter, and it seemed as though “time stopped still.”

“After all these years, I never would have imagined that Tim and I would get back in touch. It’s such a gift that we respect and love one another “says Woodring. “Tim makes my world so happy and funny. Being his wife is such an honor for me.”

In May, Rushlow and Woodring got engaged. The singer-songwriter wrote a rare tribute post to his father to mark the occasion.

“Well most of you who know me know that I love my life but have always chosen to keep most of my private life just that,” he began. “It’s never been my style to post those things but I also realize that the best things happening in my life need to be celebrated and shared as well.”

He began by explaining how they first met and eventually ran into each other again “Since then, Kelly has been a huge blessing for me, and I will always be happy to have met her. In the past few years, we have engaged in conversations, taken walks, laughed, grieved, and experienced things that neither of us imagined imaginable.”

“This girl has shown me life through a new lens and I am thrilled to now call her my fiancé. Just wanted to share it with you all,” he concluded. “Like a dang @hallmarkchannel movie! 😎 I am excited to see where this journey takes us and truly honored to have her by my side as we navigate our future together. All I know is it will be perfect with her here beside me. Love this girl and cheers to that!”

The Frontmen, which also features Richie McDonald and Larry Stewart, will be releasing new songs in 2023 with the singer as a member.

