The union of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma is the stuff of fairytales.

The artist and the former cast member of Lizzie McGuire initially worked together on Duff’s 2015 album Breathe In. breathing out The actress later admitted to Vogue that she and Koma developed “a wonderful friendship right from the bat,” despite the fact that there wasn’t a “immediate spark.”

Early in 2017, the couple was originally said to be dating. They had intermittent relationships, but the third time around was the charm.

In 2021, Duff told in interview, “We knew we just had to be together because we tried a bunch of times to be apart, and it didn’t work out for one of us.”

The How I Met Your Father star delivered her first kid with Koma, daughter Banks Violet, in 2018. She also shares son Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Duff had claimed she didn’t feel the “urge to be married again,” but in December 2019, she wed Koma in a “small and low-key” ceremony.

“The best day and night of 2019 by far were spent promising this guy things. Because of Banksy, 2018 was very memorable. Our wedding will always be in 2019, and we are grateful for our health, our family, our love, and the realisation of our dreams “Duff posted something on Instagram on January 1, 2020.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, the couple’s family expanded. Koma made a joke when they revealed they were having a second child, “Lol quarantine was fun.” Mae James, their second child, was born in March 2021.

Here is a detailed timeline of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s relationship, covering everything from their split to their reconciliation to having three children together.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma first meet in early 2013

While collaborating on Duff’s Breathe In. Breathe Out album, which was published in June 2015, the future couple became friends. The actress said to Vogue in a December 2019 feature about their wedding that she and Matthew “[really] met about six years ago.”

The two of them shared a two-hour lunch after hearing Koma’s demos. “There wasn’t an instant connection since, in my opinion, when you enter a business meeting, you don’t know anything about the other person. I had no idea if he was dating someone.” Duff remembered. “And then when we began talking about music, things started igniting and he was being amusing enough, not flirty, but humorous enough to where we started building a banter and a wonderful friendship right off the gate,” she continued.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma make their red carpet debut on January 28, 2017.



In matching black attire, the couple attended Entertainment Weekly’s SAG Awards pre-party at the Chateau Marmont. It was their first time walking the red carpet together.



Though it was unclear if these were taken on the night of their red carpet debut, Koma posted polaroid images of himself and Duff with the hashtag “Date night” on Instagram the day after.

Valentine’s Day was celebrated in Costa Rica by Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma on February 14, 2017.

During their vacation in Costa Rica, the pair was seen laughing and kissing. Two Polaroid pictures from the journey were released by Koma, one of which featured Duff lying on his chest. “2-14-17,” he wrote as the post’s sole caption.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma parted ways in March 2017.



Duff and Koma briefly called it quits in March 2017.

A few months later, though, they decided to try again after they made up.

They’ve been seeing each other again ever since Matt returned from his tour, a source informed E! News. The main reason why things didn’t work out the first time was because he was away on tour; however, now that he is back, they have resumed where they left off.

October 2017: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrate Hilary’s 30th birthday.

At Duff’s 30th birthday party, Koma was present. The Younger actress shared a carousel of images from the birthday celebration, including a selfie she took with the performer. She captioned the photo, “#tbt to my most favourite birthday ever!!! #thisis30.”

According to a source who spoke with E! News, Koma also “gave her a guitar” and “took her on a romantic dinner date for her birthday.”

Later, Duff wrote on Instagram about the guitar she received from Koma: “I received a guitar for my birthday from someone. It’s time to learn something…”

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma enjoy a sushi date in October 2017.

In October 2017, the pair went on a sushi date and shared photos of their romantic evening on Instagram. Duff gave her boyfriend a cheek kiss while displaying the Boomerang-shaped lipstick stain she left behind.

In December 2017, Hilary Duff talked openly about her relationship with Matthew Koma.

On The Talk, Duff discussed her restored romance with Koma and said that “the third time’s the charm.”

It’s going fantastically, she remarked. Since we’ve been dating for three years, I believe what Selena Gomez says to be true in every way.

“Timing is extremely important… The third time is the charm!” Added Duff.

It can always work out again if there isn’t too much damage done, she said, “I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time.”

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma announced their first child’s impending arrival on June 8, 2018.

By releasing a cute image of Koma kissing Duff, the pair announced in June 2018 that they were expecting their first child together. “Guys, guess what! I have a little princess of my own that @matthewkoma and I are beyond thrilled about! “Alongside the picture, which delicately displayed her expanding tummy, the actress commented.

On his Facebook, Koma posted the identical image and wrote, “A girl was born to us! She will resemble her mother in terms of beauty and sweetness. @hilaryduff A new amazing chapter has begun.”

Hilary Duff gave birth to their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, on October 25, 2018, marking the couple’s first child. The happy parents shared a picture of themselves holding their newborn daughter on Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl.

“This brief passage from Banks Violet Bair has completely won our hearts! She entered our world on Thursday afternoon at home and is utterly magical “She posted a caption by Duff.

According to Koma’s caption, “10.25.18 Banks Violet Bair We warmly greet a lovely daughter, a young sister, and a lifelong best friend. I am so thankful for our expanding family and for the person who makes it all possible. 10 clouds.”

On January 26, 2022, Matthew Koma made fun of Hilary Duff’s ex-boyfriend on TikTok.

Duff believed she saw her ex-boyfriend, personal trainer Jason Walsh, at the eatery where they were having supper. Koma seized the chance to jokingly taunt his wife, documenting the potential altercation in a TikTok video. Koma made a joke in the video, saying, “Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is seated at the restaurant near us, but she can’t tell if it’s him or not.” “Jason! Jason! He, perhaps? Does he look?”

Duff chuckled while burying her head in Banks’ hair. She pleaded with her husband to stop.

