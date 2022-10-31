Advertisement
Tom Brady Was 'Really Trying to Fix' Marriage to Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady Was ‘Really Trying to Fix’ Marriage to Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady Was ‘Really Trying to Fix’ Marriage to Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady Was ‘Really Trying to Fix’ Marriage to Gisele Bündchen

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were “really trying to fix” their marriage.
  •  it was “too little, too late” at that point.
  • An insider says that Brady, 45, “was trying to make things work and make things right” as their marriage was coming to an end.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were “really trying to fix” their marriage. it was “too little, too late” at that point.

An insider says that Brady, 45, “was trying to make things work and make things right” as their marriage was coming to an end.

The source close to Brady says, “But at that point, it was a little bit too little, too late” for Bündchen, 42. “She gave him many chances to make things better, but he didn’t.”

After 13 years of marriage, the couple is no longer legally married. According to a three-page legal document that  got the divorce petition filed and finished on Oct. 28 in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork says that the marriage is officially over and “cannot be fixed.”

During their 13-year marriage, Brady was “busy following his passion,” which a source says is “good” for him. However, it made the model feel like “he wasn’t hearing what she was saying.”

A person close to Brady says, “When he’s in the middle of a season, [Brady] does what most NFL players do: he lives, breathes, eats, and sleeps football.” “That describes Tom better than anyone else.”

But another source disagreed with the idea that Brady wasn’t a part of their marriage or family.

People say, “He was always there for her and the kids, even when they were playing football.” “He’s different because he’s played for so long. He worked like any other parent, but he spends a lot of time with his family.”

Tom Brady Spends Weekend with Kids
Tom Brady Spends Weekend with Kids

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will co-parent amicably despite their speedy divorce....

