‘True Love Does Exist’ Jennifer Lopez

In preparation for the release of This Is Me, Jennifer Lopez is thinking back on her relationship with Ben Affleck. She released Now in 2002 as a follow-up to This Is Me…Then.

The “On the Floor” singer shared more about the meaning behind her next album in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Monday. She also gave her followers some advice on love: don’t give up on it.

“We caught me at this very moment when I was reunited with the love of my life and we made the decision to spend the rest of our lives together. This Is Me…overall Then’s theme is that “This love exists.” This really is love,” 53-year-old Lopez told Lowe.

She went on, “I believe [This Is Me…Nowmessage ]’s is to not give up if, like me, you have occasionally lost hope. True love does exist, and it’s true that some things do last forever. I want to spread that message, and doing so requires a great deal of vulnerability.”

After the release of This Is Me…Then and her breakup from 50-year-old Affleck, with whom she was engaged at the time, Lopez underwent a “difficult” journey in 2004.



“I wouldn’t even play these records, dude. After we split up, it was quite painful. That wedding cancellation 20 years ago caused the greatest sadness of my life. I truly thought I was going to pass away “She remembered. “For the following 18 years, I went on a spiral where I just couldn’t get it right. However, it does have a happy ending now, 20 years later. The ending of this movie is the most Hollywood-unlike.”

The entire conversation is now accessible on Apple Music 1.

On Friday, Lopez made the 13-track album official by remaking the cover and changing into J.Lo from 2022. “This is me today, this is me then,” she posted on Instagram.

According to a press statement, the Marry Me actress’ new album “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has undergone over the past two decades” and follows her nuptials to Affleck, to whom the record was initially dedicated.

Throughout the interview, Lopez claimed that Affleck is her biggest supporter.

“He adores that record. He adores that tunes. He is familiar with every phrase. You get what I’m saying? It’s absurd. He was also present when I created it “She spoke. “He loves it so much and knows it so well. He is both my biggest supporter and fan, which is awesome. The same thing happened when he reentered my life: I felt so motivated and overcome with passion that everything just poured out of me.”

According to the press release, the singer’s ninth studio album, which also marks her return to writing and producing, displays “a vulnerability never” seen before while fusing her powerful vocals with both confessional songs and cheerful “celebrations of love.”

The album’s release date has not yet been made public.

