‘Unexpectedly Be Taken from You’ Chase Chrisley Ponders

After parents Todd and Julie received their sentences in their case involving bank fraud and tax evasion, Chase Chrisley sent a moving message.

On his Instagram Story on Monday, Chase, 26, reshared a story about how loved ones can “unexpectedly be stolen from you.” The story described a conversation between two friends in which one guy urged the other to cook dinner for his wife and to not take her love for granted.

The narrative stated, in part, “It took me a few minutes to realise we were no longer talking about dinner.” It was about going above and above to care for someone since you never know when they can be suddenly snatched from you.

The story ends with some straightforward guidance for the audience. “Simply put your phone down and offer someone you love your entire attention the next time they want to go on a stroll, watch a football game, play a board game, or do any of those things.”

The Chrisley family’s youngest kid, Chase, is the most recent to share a moving statement on social media in the wake of their parents’ conviction.

Savannah, Chase’s sister, posted a quote from pastor Kimberly Jones, a.k.a. Real Talk Kim, on social media last week.

The post by Jones stated that “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him.” “Keep constructing your ark. The rain will speak for itself.”

Kyle Chrisley, Todd and Julie’s formerly estranged son, cited Matthew 7: 1-3 on his Instagram Story after they were sentenced.

“If you judge, you will also be judged. Because you will be judged according to how you assess others, and you will receive what you measure “verses were read. Who are you to focus on the sawdust in your brother’s eye while ignoring the plank in your own?

Todd and Julie’s oldest child, Lindsie Chrisley, uploaded a picture of herself and her son Jackson, whom she had with her ex-husband Will Campbell. The Bible text Psalm 34:18 was included in the post as well.

Lindsie, 33, captioned the Story with the words “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit,” which were emphasised by the Hillsong Worship song “Who You Say I Am.”

Todd, 53, received a 12-year prison term last week, and Julie, 49, received a seven-year sentence for her part in the crimes. Along with their jail terms, both received a 16-month probationary period.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Todd and Julie were sentenced after being found guilty of conspiring to conduct bank fraud, fraud against the United States, and tax fraud in June. Also found guilty of wire fraud was Julie.

The pair elected to respond through their attorneys by submitting a joint demand for a fresh trial, despite having previously denied all charges. Though that request was denied, their sentence was postponed from October 6 to November 21 as a result of their attorney’s allegations that a witness had lied during testimony.

The couple’s lawyer Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP said the family was “optimistic” for the future after the sentencing since they intended to appeal the charges.

“The Chrisley family had a terrible day yesterday. However, Todd and Julie are devout Christians, and their faith gives them courage as they fight for what they believe in “Little was said. “Serious and persistent mistakes were made during their trial, including the government misleading the jury regarding the couple’s tax obligations. We have hope for the future based on these problems.”

The New York Times reports that Todd and Julie will likely report to prison at the start of the new year.

