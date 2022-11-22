‘Unlikely to Ever Speak to Candace Cameron’ JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa does not regret referring to Candace Cameron Bure’s statements about “traditional marriage” as “rude and cruel.”

At Disney+’s Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Siwa, 19, says to PEOPLE, “As I’m getting older, I’m starting to realise what an influence I actually do get to make.”

The So You Think You Can Dance judge adds that she is “learning that I have a chance to utilise my voice, use my platform for something positive and to change the world for the better” while decked out as the Rocketman in a feathery red and orange suit.

She says, “I think that’s a pretty amazing place to be in,” referring to her position as a prominent member of the LGBTQ community and the outpouring of support she has experienced since responding to Bure, 46. “I may be a bit disruptive to someone’s life by being honest, but I stand by what I believe. It was lovely to have excellent people support you in this, so.”

She said of her relationship with Bure following the Full House actress’ alleged exclusion of the homosexual community from programming on the Great American Family (GAF) network, of which she is the chief creative officer, “We have not [spoken], and I don’t think we ever will again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

“If you don’t like homosexual marriage, go ahead, girl. Do what you want, girl, if you’re religious. Naturally, I would urge everyone to follow their own preferences. But it’s rude to intentionally leave someone out because of their love interests.”

Siwa feels that Bure should accept Sarah Kate Ellis’ invitation to “come have a talk” in order to address the issue.

Siwa continues, “That’s what I would want Candace to do. “I would like for her to speak with GLAAD. Because GLAAD is such a fantastic organization, despite the fact that I am educated. When it comes to the gay community, Sarah is a genius. And I believe that Candace talking to her would open Candace’s eyes to a new world of people who might share her ideals as well as to herself.”