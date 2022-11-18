What makes Maren Morris refuse to attend late-night events?

Maren Morris talked about having a 2-year-old son, Hayes, and why she won’t be accepting any late-night dinner invitations going forward.

“Maybe it’s 32, maybe it’s having a kid, but I’m not coming to your 8 pm dinner invite,” Morris, 32, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, November 17. “HONEY. That is when I’m putting on face creams, I’m dimming the lights, the bra is off, the pen has been hit, and I’m putting on The Office.”

Morris has already discussed how becoming a mother has affected her in the media. The country crooner has long been candid about the ups and downs of motherhood, from C-sections to the parenting police.

“Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the AMA winner wrote via Instagram at the time. “All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

Four months later, the singer of "Middle" received backlash after posting a photo of her and her

“Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him,” she tweeted about receiving an influx of hate in July 2020. “Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”

But the native Texan didn’t let it bother her; the following month, she told News that having a child had changed “the perspective of my attention” and taught her to let the little things go.

“Maybe it’s 2020, maybe it’s having a baby, but I definitely don’t sweat the small stuff as I used to and I just enjoy things more now,” she told the outlet. “Because win, lose or draw, I have this adorable little, perfect human at home waiting for me. He’s just so fun.”

The CMA Award winner continued by stating that any parents who chose to “shame” moms are doing so from a place of “deep insecurity” and self-doubt during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in August 2020. She remarked at the time, “We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyhow.

Hurd, who wed Morris in 2018 after three years of courtship, exclusively discussed watching his wife struggle in the face of internet criticism in an

“She took that really hard because that was such a weird situation and blown massively out of proportion,” the 36-year-old said during an appearance on Us’ Moms like Us podcast, noting that while he will always come to his wife’s defense, the “Girl” singer “can handle herself.”

Morris shared her personal experience with postpartum depression and talked about “getting back to normal,” telling CBS This Morning in September 2020 that she was learning how to get “through the tunnel.”

Fortunately, she continued, “I was able to conduct phone therapy during the [coronavirus] pandemic.” And those who care about me are often saying things like, “Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s a rescue,”

