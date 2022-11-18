Whitney Heard, a sister of Amber Heard, praises the open letter supporting actress: The tides are shifting

Whitney Henriquez, a sister of Amber Heard, has expressed gratitude for a new open letter that more than 140 professionals and organizations have signed, denouncing the effects of the Johnny Depp defamation judgement.

More than five months after the June 1 verdict, Whitney, 34, responded to the encouragement on Instagram by stating it provided her with “a much needed breath of fresh air.”

he letter concluded by condemning the “public shaming of Amber Heard” and adding, “We support the ability of all to report intimate partner and sexual violence free of harassment and intimidation.”

On Wednesday, the National Women’s Law Center, the Women’s March Foundation, and others published an open letter that was signed by celebrities like Gloria Steinem, Constance Wu, and Amy Ziering, as well as organizations like those mentioned above: “We join in denouncing Amber Heard’s public humiliation and condemn the act. We support everyone’s right to disclose sexual and intimate relationship assault without fear of intimidation or harassment.”

It would be a great understatement to say that the trial and verdict have made me reconsider my trust in humanity, she added. Just take a look at some of the comments on my posts, including undoubtedly this one, to see how deeply misogynistic this world is. Not only did it highlight some pretty major flaws in the legal system, but it also demonstrated how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a different opinion is just simply accepted.

Gavin Henriquez and Whitney have two kids together: Harlin Willow, who is eight months old, and Hunter, who will turn four in a month. She continued her statement, “It’s a world I’m afraid to raise my children in, and every day it gets more difficult for me to understand and live with. Up until now…”

Heard’s sister, who testified in court that Depp hit her and later received an NDA instructing her not to speak about it, said, “It was a welcome breath of fresh air to see this letter, which has now been signed by more than 130 professionals and organizations. The tides are finally changing… Finally! #istandwithamberheard.”

A source close to Depp told PEOPLE, “This was a six-week trial with extensive evidence, witnesses and key experts — all which were carefully considered by the jury when reaching their decision, unanimously ruling in Johnny’s favor. This exhausting effort to question the verdict months later is an insult to the jurors as well as to the justice system.”

