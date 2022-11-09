Why Harry Styles’ Success at First Annoyed Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson expressed his true feelings towards Harry Styles ascent to success

Louis Tomlinson’s feelings about Harry Styles evolve too

The five of them now encourage one another’s separate endeavors

Advertisement

The night changes, and Louis Tomlinson’s feelings about Harry Styles evolve too. After the band disbanded in 2016, the former member of One Direction, 30, expressed his true feelings towards the Don’t Worry Darling actor’s ascent to success.

He recently said “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” he recently told The Telegraph. “Only ‘cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band. But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.”

After all, the Harry’s House singer isn’t solely focused on music, unlike Louis, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan.

“He’s got film as well, and the tour he’s done is unbelievable,” he said. “It took me a while to work out where I stand. But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”

And Louis was having problems that weren’t solely related to Harry’s achievement. He struggled to develop his own sound when the band disbanded.

“It was a bit daunting,” he said. “I’d just got to a stage where I really started to feel like I found my rhythm, I was enjoying songwriting, I felt like I finally worked out where I am in that band. And then it’s like: ‘Okay, well, now we’re going on a break.’ So there was a bit of petulance from my end, I was frustrated.”

Advertisement

The five of them now encourage one another’s separate endeavors.

“I’m sure the lads will text me when the album comes out,” the “Bigger Than Me” singer said. “We check in on each other, we’re good like that. I bumped into Niall at Glastonbury, and even though we hadn’t spoken all year, it was like absolutely no time had passed.”

He added, “Because we’ve lived through such experiences together in One Direction, this bond that we have is for life.”

Also Read Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Carve Pumpkins With Viral TikTok Hacks Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are elevating their Halloween pumpkin carving. Sandra...