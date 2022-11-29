Why was Henry Singleton from 1899 immune to the virus?

Henry Singleton (Anton Lesser), Maura’s father, and obviously a participant in the ship simulation loop, is one of 1899’s most enigmatic characters.

Henry Singleton (Anton Lesser), Maura’s father, and obviously a participant in the ship simulation loop, is one of 1899’s most enigmatic characters. Henry is not a prisoner like the others, despite the fact that we are unsure of how he got caught in the virtual world or how he is to blame for the Kerberos’ suffering. He witnesses every iteration of the virtual experiment from the luxury of his office, not the ship, after all. And by the Season 1 finale, Henry appears to be the only one immune to the deadly virus that spreads throughout the entire world while he is imprisoned inside the simulation.

Henry’s name might provide some hints, even though the reason why he is immune won’t be revealed until at least Season 2 of the show (if it is renewed). This is due to the fact that Singleton is not just a surname but also a term that derives from computer science and a particular programming design pattern.

Why do singletons Exist? An explanation of the term “programming”

While mathematical formulas and numbers are used to create software codes, there are always other approaches that can be taken to fulfill programming tasks. As a result, various programmers will organize their code differently, and there are even debates about how to best arrange the logic of a piece of software. Programming design patterns are useful because they act as models for how to write code. One of these architectural design patterns is the Singleton, which uses a single, globally applicable piece of code.

Since our main objective is to critique a TV program, we won’t spend too much time giving programming courses. However, it is important to note that software like a simulation is frequently developed with Classes in order to comprehend what a Singleton is in programming and what it might be in 1899. An object’s type of information and the kinds of actions it can carry out are specified in a class, which serves as an instruction manual.

Using the simulation from 1899 as an illustration, there might be a Passenger Class that stipulates that every Kerberos passenger needs to have a name, a core memory, and a social level. Or perhaps the simulation is set out differently, with each traveler being its own Class. In that situation, a Ramiro (José Pimento) Class would exist. Each time the simulation loops, a new Ramiro is created with different information, such as their memories and motivations, according to the theory put forth by this class.

The crucial point to keep in mind is that a Class is a blueprint used to generate an Object, and there can be as many variations of the same Object as the simulation requires. We do not have enough knowledge to determine how Classes were created in the 1899 universe.

With a Singleton, which is, to put it simply, a Class that creates a single Object, this is not the case. A Singleton establishes the guidelines an Object must abide by, just like any other Class. A Singleton, on the other hand, prevents the software from making numerous copies of this object. Programmers can guarantee they have a static object that can be used throughout their software while maintaining its integrity by using the Singleton pattern.

It’s also difficult to believe that term was chosen at random by authors Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar given the name Henry Singleton. In fact, 1899 is chock with of computer science jargon like a key, iteration, and shell. And if Henry’s last name has anything to do with his personality inside the simulation, then his Singleton surname might help to explain why he differs from the other prisoners there.

