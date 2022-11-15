Witney Carson announces her second pregnancy with her husband Carson

The dancing professional was seen reading a book with McAllister and his son Leo in pictures that were posted at the time on her Instagram Story.

Witney Carson will become a mother to two children! The professional dancer revealed she and her husband Carson McAllister, with whom she already has a 22-month-old son named Leo, are expecting their second child during Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby number two,” she said. “I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I’m very blessed.”

After announcing their impending pregnancy in July 2020, Carson, 29, and McAllister, who wed on January 1, 2016, delivered their first child, Leo, in January of last year.

The triad family dressed as 101 Dalmatians characters for Halloween last month to commemorate the holiday. McAllister and Leo, who were both dressed as Dalmatians with a bone close to Leo’s mouth, were adorable matching in an Instagram post that Carson shared.

At the time, she captioned the picture, which also featured Carson dressed as Cruella DeVille in a split black and white wig, a black dress, red gloves, and a white fur wrap, “Happy Halloween from Cruella and her dogs.”

The dancing pro had a very special guest backstage at Dancing with the Stars a month earlier when her child spent some time with her on the set. Carson spent some time with her family backstage before taking to the dance floor with partner Wayne Brady.

The dancing professional was seen reading a book with McAllister and his son Leo in pictures that were posted at the time on her Instagram Story. Adorably leaning into the page, the toddler said, “Watch,” as he and his father both pretended to bite the apples.

“His favorite thing to say is ‘watch watch watch’ over and over hahaha,” Carson wrote.

In an Instagram video from August, Carson discussed her experience as a working mother while getting ready for a photo shoot with Leo on her lap.

“I’ve been thinking about something a friend said to me recently. Being a working mom can leave you feeling both utterly overwhelmed and incredibly grateful “At the time, she added a caption.

“It’s a tricky balance, one I’m working on every day. Guilty for not working and guilty for working….,” she continued. “Anytime I feel guilty about not being home with my son, I remember who I’m doing it for 🤍🙏🏼.”

The information was released soon after former DWTS contestant Lindsay Arnold revealed she and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick were expecting their second child. Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, a fellow professional, is also expecting her and her husband Val’s, first child.

