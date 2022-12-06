Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to reports, T.J. Holmes cheated on multiple women

According to reports, T.J. Holmes cheated on multiple women

Articles
According to reports, T.J. Holmes cheated on multiple women

According to reports, T.J. Holmes cheated on multiple women

Advertisement
  • T.J. Holmes is thought to be a frequent cheater.
  • Several sources told that the “GMA3” host had at least one further alleged romance in addition to his connections with producer Natasha Singh and co-host Amy Robach.
  • According to numerous stories, Holmes had an affair with a fellow employee while employed by the network and wed to Marilee Fiebig.
Advertisement

Representatives for Holmes declined to comment on the claim.

The married co-anchors Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were reportedly plagued by rumours of an affair for years, dating back to 2017, and were questioned by co-anchor Robin Roberts about the allegations, according to a Page Six report published last week.

In addition, exclusively revealed that Holmes began an illicit relationship with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh in 2016. The relationship lasted for three years.

When we contacted Singh, he informed us that he had since divorced and had “no comment.” According to our source, Fiebig identified multiple emails that led to the discovery of the affair in 2019.cDue to the news regarding their alleged affair and his relationship with Singh, Holmes and Robach were removed off the air on Monday.

One insider claims that “T.J.’s adultery with ABC staffers was without a doubt one of the reasons they were hauled off.” It has turned into a diversion. His reported affairs were not addressed by ABC. There are allegedly other other problems. He’s a d—k to producers, too. Nobody enjoys working with him, according to the insider. He shouts and has a huge ego.

The pair’s daily show at 1 p.m. will no longer be hosted, according to ABC News president Kim Godwin, who made the announcement during an internal call on Monday. The show had become an excessive amount of a “internal and external distraction.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Temporary Hosts Stephanie and Gio Address T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s
Temporary Hosts Stephanie and Gio Address T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are temporarily taking a break from GMA3....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry and Meghan Mark accused of ‘gaslighting Britain
Prince Harry and Meghan Mark accused of ‘gaslighting Britain
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker given a 21-year sentence
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker given a 21-year sentence
Neal Bledsoe leaves GAF after Candace Cameron Bure scandal
Neal Bledsoe leaves GAF after Candace Cameron Bure scandal
The first footage from Bong Joon-
The first footage from Bong Joon-"Mickey ho's 17" reveals Robert Pattinson
Review of
Review of "His Dark Materials" season 3: An Impactful End to the war against god
Aldis Hodge's
Aldis Hodge's "Cross" series is scheduled to start filming in January
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story