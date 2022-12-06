According to reports, T.J. Holmes cheated on multiple women

T.J. Holmes is thought to be a frequent cheater.

Several sources told that the “GMA3” host had at least one further alleged romance in addition to his connections with producer Natasha Singh and co-host Amy Robach.

According to numerous stories, Holmes had an affair with a fellow employee while employed by the network and wed to Marilee Fiebig.

Representatives for Holmes declined to comment on the claim.

The married co-anchors Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were reportedly plagued by rumours of an affair for years, dating back to 2017, and were questioned by co-anchor Robin Roberts about the allegations, according to a Page Six report published last week.

In addition, exclusively revealed that Holmes began an illicit relationship with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh in 2016. The relationship lasted for three years.

When we contacted Singh, he informed us that he had since divorced and had “no comment.” According to our source, Fiebig identified multiple emails that led to the discovery of the affair in 2019.cDue to the news regarding their alleged affair and his relationship with Singh, Holmes and Robach were removed off the air on Monday.

One insider claims that “T.J.’s adultery with ABC staffers was without a doubt one of the reasons they were hauled off.” It has turned into a diversion. His reported affairs were not addressed by ABC. There are allegedly other other problems. He’s a d—k to producers, too. Nobody enjoys working with him, according to the insider. He shouts and has a huge ego.

The pair’s daily show at 1 p.m. will no longer be hosted, according to ABC News president Kim Godwin, who made the announcement during an internal call on Monday. The show had become an excessive amount of a “internal and external distraction.”

