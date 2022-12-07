Ant Anstead and Christina Haack resolve their custody dispute

The custody dispute between Christina Haack and Ant Anstead regarding their 3-year-old son Hudson

The custody dispute between Christina Haack and Ant Anstead regarding their 3-year-old son Hudson has been resolved, and their March 2023 trial has been postponed.

As initially decided in June 2021, the ex-couple would “continue to share joint legal and joint physical custody,” according to court documents dated November 18 that People received on Tuesday.

The former couple, who separated in 2020 and divorced in 2021, agreed on a holiday plan with “exceptions” from their original agreement.

The couple’s young child will celebrate Halloween “in even-numbered years with [Ant] and in odd-numbered years with Christina.”

The same holds true for their Easter and Fourth of July holidays with Hudson.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, Haack, 39, will have the child from the Wednesday before the holiday through the following Monday, while Anstead, 43, will have the child during the even-numbered years.

When it comes to December 23 through Christmas Day and a week during Hudson’s summer break, Haack also receives even-numbered years.

Representatives did not respond to Page Six’s attempts for comment right away.

Hudson was born to the “Flip or Flop” alum in September 2019. Along with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, she is the mother of son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12.

El Moussa, 41, and Heather Rae Young, whom he married in October 2021, and Haack share parental responsibility for her two oldest children.

In an interview with the “Today” show last month, the 35-year-old pregnant “Selling Sunset” actor revealed their relationship, stating, “Any turmoil aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us.”

When Haack’s ex-wife was accused of “exploiting” their child on social media in April, their co-parenting arrangement with Anstead reached a breaking point. At the time, he requested complete custody but was turned down.

At the time, the HGTV celebrity and her third husband, Joshua Hall, defended her parenting strategies. Since then, the couple has ceased posting photos of Hudson’s face on social media.

