Ashley Benson New Ink

Ashley Benson received some stunning new tattoos.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared a photo and a video of her newest tattoo, a silhouette of a woman’s body, on Instagram over the weekend.

Benson posted a photo of her most recent tattoo—a gorgeous design by celebrity tattooist Daniel Winter, also known as winterstone.

On his Instagram, winterstone also shared a picture and a video of Benson’s tattoo. “The SILHOUETTE A great tattoo concept for a rainy day! @ashleybenson Check out @fredericforest’s incredible work! “He composed.

Body tattoos are nothing new to Benson. The most recent tattoo, a silhouette, joined others on Benson’s arm, including the words “WILD” and “COLD LOVE,” as well as images of a star and an ice cream sundae.

Numerous celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Lady Gaga, are familiar with and enamoured of the tattoo artist and his classic fine line style.

Teigen, 37, shared a picture of her elephant tattoo done by winterstone earlier this year on Instagram. The tiny animal, which is attached to Teigen’s wrist inside, is shown in the black-and-white photo standing with its trunk raised.

Teigen mentioned the tattoo artist in the image, and he wrote, “Lucky boy!!!” in the comments.

Teigen was previously tattooed by winterstone with artwork created by her daughter, Luna, last year. Tiegen — who shares Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with husband John Legend — received a butterfly tattoo from the artist.

Teigen shared the story behind the ink on Instagram, telling her followers, “Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent.”

She added, “I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay. Lol.”

Legend, 43, sports a similar tattoo from winterstone, which was also originally drawn by Luna. In December, Legend shared a video of himself being inked with a drawing of flowers “based on a sketch” by Luna.

