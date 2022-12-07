Avatar: the way of water” say its “immersive,” “spectacular,” and superior  

The movie marks James Cameron’s eagerly anticipated return to the universe he created in the all-time top-grossing movie

After returning from their first trip to Pandora in more than ten years, critics, journalists, and others had a lot to say about Avatar: The Way of Water. The movie marks James Cameron’s eagerly anticipated return to the universe he created in the all-time top-grossing movie, and it appears to lay the basis for a future franchise centered on Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaa), and their family’s adventures on the alien planet.

The new adventure, which takes place more than ten years after the first movie, will lead Jake and his family across previously unexplored regions of Pandora in search of safe haven. They search for a method to maintain their family unit while also fighting back against the advancing menace as the RDA ramps up its mining operations on the planet. The franchise is moving to a new, aquatic region, and the trailers so far have shown off some absolutely breathtaking vistas. Despite the changes, Cameron wants The Way of Water to further the themes of the first movie by emphasizing family ties.

A cast full of new and returning talent is appropriate for the revival of such a groundbreaking movie. Along with Matt Gerald, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao, Giovanni Ribisi, and, shockingly, Stephen Lang, Worthington and Saldaa reprise their roles.

As Kiri, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter, Sigourney Weaver also returns to the franchise, albeit in a different capacity. With Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, and Vin Diesel all prepared to step foot on Pandora for the first time, Cameron also brought in some interesting newcomers to join his returning cast members. For what it’s worth, the actors haven’t kept quiet about how excited they are to be a part of the movie, with Worthington even claiming that it surpasses the first one in every way (pun intended).

Given its legacy, The Way of Water represents a significant effort for Cameron. But there is no doubt that the hazards are great. The expansive, colorful Pandoran scenery was created on an absurdly large scale, so the movie has to perform well historically to even break even. Future sequels and developments in the Pandoran universe depend on the success of the film; according to James Cameron, if the second Avatar movie fails to connect with moviegoers, the franchise will end with Avatar 3.

