Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are mingling with notable Christmas celebrities.

The 46-year-old Golden Globe nominee uploaded a picture of the famous pair with “Jessica” Claus and her spouse Santa on Monday on his Instagram Story.

Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump in Holiday PJs.

On the Polar Express, Jessica Claus and her husband were introduced to us, Reynolds noted. “She fulfilled every wish I had ever had as a child. She had a sangria and cinnamon bun odour.”



In the picture, a beaming Reynolds is holding both Santa and a pregnant Lively in his arms while sporting a blue cap and a Pelé soccer shirt.

Lively wore cream pyjamas and a matching robe by Hanna Andersson, but her glitter sneakers stole the show. The Gossip Girl alum called out her hubby in the comments for leaving them hanging in the post, “My. Shoes.”

The Deadpool actor quickly added a second version of the same shot to his Instagram stories that contained the shoes after sharing the first Instagram post.

In an amended photo, Reynolds said, “I clipped my wife’s shoes out in the one I shared. “I’m sorry to everyone I’ve injured with this heartless lack of fortitude; it’s unacceptable. I’m on my way to the hospital to get my brain weighed.”

The famous pair has a history of teasing one another on Instagram. After the couple attended the New York City premiere of his movie Free Guy, Reynolds humorously made his Instagram debut with his Instagram debut with his wife of over 10 years at an event last year.

On Instagram, Reynolds posted two images of himself with Lively, 33, and wrote: “What a monumental evening for #FreeGuy What a big night for @blakelively because this signifies that we are now officially on Instagram. I am aware of how significant that was to her.”

When they played the love interests in Green Lantern in 2010, Lively and Reynolds became friends. A year later, they started dating, and they got married in September 2012.

