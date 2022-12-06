Is Luthen Rael from Andor a Jedi?

Despite the Empire’s ban on anything associated with the Jedi, Luthen’s Antiquities is brimming with Jedi-related relics.

The first season of Andor has come to a grand conclusion. The series concentrates on the time when the uprising was barely getting started and introduces numerous early rebel leaders. Andor distinguishes itself from previous Star Wars media with a grim tone and a glaring absence of Jedi.

There is hope that a Jedi will show up even though the tone will continue. One more Jedi appears to have survived Order 66 the more Star Wars media that spans the interval between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy has been produced, so it’s not impossible. Additionally, the presence of a Jedi in the series would account for Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) knowledge of Jedi combat techniques when he encounters Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. People are particularly suspicious of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgrd), a mysterious character.

The rebels’ main inspiration comes from the persona, which was made just for Andor. He acts as a liaison between several rebel factions and famous rebel commander Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). Under the pseudonym Axis, Luthen is in charge of a group of spies operating deep inside the Empire. Although his complete past is still unknown, some fans have hypothesised that he may be a Jedi hiding from the Empire.

The first piece of evidence supporting this theory is the Kyber Crystal that Luthen possesses. Luthen gives Cassian a deposit in “Aldhani,” the fourth episode, in exchange for his help with the Aldhani mission. Given how uncommon these crystals are, it is suspicious that Luthen has one. This increases the possibility of Jedi ancestry because Kyber powers lightsabers and each Jedi receives a Kyber Crystal when they build their lightsaber. If he is a Jedi, his lightsaber’s previous source of power was this gem.

Despite the Empire’s ban on anything associated to Jedi, Luthen’s Antiquities is brimming with Jedi-related relics. Luthen keeps these things even though they might endanger him. Plo Koon’s mask, which allowed the former Jedi to live on oxygen-rich planets, is among the items in his collection.

This could be explained by the fact that there are alternative masks for people of this species or that no one knows it belongs to a Jedi. However, Luthen could have preserved it in honor of a lost buddy. Luthen also possesses a mask that belonged to a Temple Guard and is unquestionably a remnant of the Jedi Order. Yes, there would have been plenty remaining, especially in Coruscant, but the fact that a Luthen has one is suspicious. Additionally, carvings from a Mortis Mural can be seen in Luthen’s store. These can be found in Jedi temples and are connected to old Jedi secrets, but Star Wars: Rebels goes into great detail about them.

Having a mural in Coruscant is exceedingly risky because Palpatine in Rebels is very interested in the Mortis mural on Lothal. Last but not least, Luthen carries holocrons from both the Jedi and the Sith in his store. Only the Force may be utilized to access these artifacts, which are employed to store lessons. Luthen travels the galaxy under the guise of a dealer in antiquities, therefore it is to be expected that he will gather valuable items. However, it’s interesting how many Jedi-related items the Empire has branded. This theory would explain why he appears determined to save these items because they would hold sentimental worth.

Luthen Battled the Empire from the Start

In “One Way Out,” the tenth episode, Luthen complains about the things he has sacrificed for the insurrection. He refers to his conflict with the Empire in this speech as an “equation [he] wrote fifteen years ago.” It is implied that he has been engaged in a battle for fifteen years. Andor had to start fighting as soon as the Empire gained control because the story takes place in 5 BBY. This would make sense given that Luthen is a Jedi. A Jedi that the Empire desired dead would have had to begin retaliating right away. He would have no choice due to the systematic destruction of Jedi and most likely the bounty on survivors.

In the same address, Luthen discusses actions he took in support of the uprising and declares, “I’m doomed for what I do.” He is aware that his actions are inappropriate. This suggests that Luthen formerly had upright values that he later abandoned in his haste to overthrow the Empire. Although Luthen’s techniques don’t align with Jedi principles, what if they did once? Perhaps the battle has corrupted him, and he no longer sees himself as deserving of carrying on the Jedi tradition. To see a Jedi turn dark in defiance of Palpatine rather than side with the sixth would be an intriguing perspective. This might produce a Jedi who is ideal for Andor’s darker tone.

