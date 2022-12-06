Juliana Nal claims to be unmarried after Kanye West’s remarks

Following Kanye West’s anti-Semitic statements and admiration of Adolf Hitler, Juliana Nal has cut ties with him.

Nal replied, “I’m single,” to a fan who questioned how she could be friends with someone who is a “lover of Nazism” in a Portuguese remark on one of the model’s Instagram pictures on Monday.

After tweeting that he was about to go “death con 3,” Page Six revealed exclusive photographs of the Brazil native having sex with Yeezy in a parking lot in October.

At the time, sources claimed that West, 45, started dating Nal, 24, in an effort “to drown out [the headlines about anti-Semitism] with other content,” adding that “the new girlfriend” was a “tried and made people forget” strategy.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper ultimately expressed regret for his offensive remarks, noting that “hurt people hurt people,” but when he took part in an interview with Alex Jones last week, he essentially reneged on his apology.

The original attempt to defend West against all the criticism he’s faced for his anti-Semitic remarks came from the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy denial.

You are not Adolf Hitler. There is no Nazi in you. Jones, 48, tried to comfort West by saying, “You don’t deserve to be called that and stigmatized,” but West quickly refuted the host.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West replied. “I love everyone.”

Then inexplicably asserted that Hitler “created the motorways” and “the very microphone that [he uses] as a musician,” the dismissed Adidas designer.

He continued, “You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything nice, and I’m done with it. “I’ve finished classifying things.

