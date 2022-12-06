Keanu Reeves gives a sneak peak when ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ takes place

Reeves disclosed the precise time period in which Ballerina will take place in the overall timeline

The John Wick film series has established itself as a major force since its 2014 premiere. With the planned prequel series The Continental and the spinoff film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, the franchise is now expanding.

Len Wiseman’s film Ballerina, which he directed from a script by Shay Hatten, will continue the series’ use of the concept of retribution. De Armas will play Rooney in the movie, a young assassin out for blood after her family was killed. Fans are constantly on the lookout for new information about the spinoff and what to anticipate, making it one of the most eagerly awaited upcoming projects. Reeves disclosed the precise time period in which Ballerina will take place in the overall timeline of the franchise following the John Wick: Chapter 4 panel at CCXP in Brazil.

Reeves, who will reprise his role in the spinoff, responded when asked whether the sequel would take place before or after Chapter 4: “So the film Ballerina, in which Ana de Armas stars and which is being directed by Len Wiseman, it takes place between John Wick Chapter 3 and John Wick Chapter 4.”

Reeves revealed a few details about the plot of Armas and the movie during the CCXP panel:

“[she is a] woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who’s looking for revenge. Whoever killed her- someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it’s her journey to actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn’t really know what happened. Only someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something’s going on.”

It’s not difficult to understand why there is such tangible excitement about Ballerinas. The franchise has developed into one of the most adored action franchises in modern cinematic history under Chad Stahelski’s direction and led by Reeves’ mesmerizing performance. What role the sequel will have in the larger franchise is yet unclear. It will be interesting to see how much of the original film’s lore will be incorporated into the spinoff, though, given that it takes place at a particularly volatile point in the franchise’s overall storyline, which sees John Wick collaborating with Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King to overthrow the High Table.

De Armas will be joined on screen by several other fan favorites in the upcoming spinoff movie. As was already mentioned, Reeves will return as John Wick. Together with Lance Reddick, who will reprise his role as Charon, the mysterious concierge at The Continental Hotel, Ian Mc Shane, who previously played Winston Scott, the hotel’s owner, will return. As The Director, Anjelica Houston will also make a comeback.

Ballerina doesn’t yet have a release date, but until then, take a look at Reeves’ remarks about a potential fifth installment in the John Wick franchise.

