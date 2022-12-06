Advertisement
Khloé Kardashian pokes fun at son spitting up ‘mom life’

  • The spit-up has covered Khloé Kardashian.
  • On Sunday, the reality star shared a raw Instagram Story photo of baby vomit on her black blouse.
  • She captioned the selfie, saying, “It comes with the territory.” Mom life.
Four years after the birth of their daughter True, Kardashian received her and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s now-4-month-old via surrogacy in July.

The name of the baby has not yet been disclosed by the on-again, off-again couple.

The baby’s face was shown in a “The Kardashians” episode from September that focused on his delivery, but the parents have only yet to reveal his feet and the back of his head.

Oh, my god, he looks just like True!” Kim Kardashian exclaimed as she hinted at his participation on the broadcast.

Khloé, 38, disagreed, but when Thompson, 31, went to see the baby in the hospital, he stated the same thing.

The NBA player was secretly expecting a son with Maralee Nichols when the couple got pregnant with their second child. In December 2021, the same month Nichols gave birth to Theo, Khloé learned about his adultery.

The co-creator of Good American shared cryptic love advise on Instagram a year after learning the news.

The message on social media Saturday said, “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate.”

Things have a miraculous way of working out, according to another quote. Trust that,” a second person wrote, while a third said they were “very pleased of the way I’ve been [sic] rebounding back from things designed to ruin me.”

Even though Thompson has had affairs with Khloé in the past—once with Jordyn Woods in 2018 while she was expecting True and once more the following year—she made it clear to Robin Roberts in April that she won’t get back together with the power forward.

She admitted during the interview with “Good Morning America” that “he’s just not the guy for me.”

Khloé remembered, “With Tristan, I did feel really safe at first, and I felt pretty good for a period.

