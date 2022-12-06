Advertisement
Edition: English
Kim Kardashian obtains a restraining order against the man who spoke to her “telepathically”

A restraining order has been issued by Kim Kardashian against her most recent stalker.

According to TMZ, a five-year order of protection against Andre Persaud was approved on Monday in Los Angeles.

Persaud is not allowed to approach Kardashian or get within 100 yards of her. He must surrender any firearms he currently has and is forbidden from possessing or owning any as part of the order.

The 42-year-old reality personality testified in court that Persaud visited her home three times in August while claiming to be armed and that they were in contact “telepathically.”

She was concerned that he would start acting violently.

It appears that Kardashian was not present for the decision, even though her legal team was.

The mother of four, after all, had a jam-packed weekend at Art Basel in Miami, where she unveiled a new hair colour, gave up her go-to Balenciaga amid the brand’s continuing crisis, and partied with a host of A-listers.

However, it seems like Kardashian returned to Los Angeles in time to celebrate her son Saint’s 7th birthday.

She uploaded a brief video to her Instagram Story of Grammy Award-winning pianist Philip Cornish playing “Happy Birthday” in her sizable living room, who she had engaged to play Christmas music for her children every morning.

Also Read

Kim Kardashian hit up a party in Miami two days after finalizing her divorce
Kim Kardashian hit up a party in Miami two days after finalizing her divorce

The Kardashians star went out for a night two days after the...

