Leanne Grayson is presented as an unstoppable force of Nature in the “Servant” season 4

In the latest Servant Season 4 trailer, Uncle George makes a second appearance to provide more information about Leanne Grayson and the “death and destruction” she brought to the Turner family.

Nobody should be surprised that the trailer teases a more gruesome and eerie series finale.

Servant’s fourth season will debut on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.

In the most current trailer, Dorothy is seen in a wheelchair, expressing how afraid she is of Leanne, whom Uncle George claims displayed an act of love when she first arrived at the house. However, as Sean Turner describes, “when she’s happy, things are fantastic, but [when] she’s angry, things go bad.” As Dorothy begins to awaken, the Turner family is once more caught up in Leanne’s growing threat, setting up a suspenseful conclusion. The city of Philadelphia will be destroyed if Leanne succeeds, and the scariest part of it all is that it’s only the beginning of the ultimate cost, given that Leanne has admitted that she has grown to enjoy the way the damage she causes feels.

Sean and Dorothy are followed throughout the first season of Servant as they cope with the death of their 13-week-old son Jericho. Their marriage suffered as a result, which allowed a dark power to enter their home. The family’s situation deteriorated when a young nanny called Leanne Grayson was hired to take care of the lifelike reborn doll that had been made to help Dorothy deal with her loss. Servant’s first three seasons presented viewers with more questions than answers, making it a confusing horror tale. But they created enough suspense with a mysterious approach and strong performances from the show’s stars to keep viewers wanting more.

Leanne has transformed into an awful monster over the course of three seasons, and we’re still unsure of what else she’s capable of doing with all that evil power. Leanne is seen pushing her skills in the new teaser, which suggests a more thrilling finale. In the final episode of the first season, it was revealed that Jericho, the lifelike doll, had actually been alive all along. Season 3 ended with Dorothy falling down a staircase and Leanne stealing the doll from Dorothy. The Season 4 trailer, which picks up where Season 3 left off, hinted that both Leanne’s and baby Jericho’s true identities will finally be revealed.

In the last season, Lauren Ambrose (as Dorothy), Toby Kebbell (as Sean), Nell Tiger Free (as Leanne), and Rupert Grint (as Julian) will return. Servant’s fourth season will debut on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023. So mark those dates on your calendar if you’re ready for a truly spooky Friday the 13th treat.

Below, you can view the Season 4 synopsis and the most recent trailer:

