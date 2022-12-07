Lenny Hochstein declares that he will “be single” soon

A shocking hot mic exchange between the plastic surgeon and his newly single friend Vito from the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Miami” can be heard.

He says, “In a couple of months, I might be single, too.

Lenny Hochstein ought to learn how to mute his microphone. A shocking hot mic exchange between the plastic surgeon and his newly single friend Vito from the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Miami” can be heard. He says, “In a couple of months, I might be single, too.”

Lenny grumbled that it had been “the same stuff it’s always been” when asked if he and wife Lisa Hochstein were having specific problems or general ones.

He was overheard saying of Lisa’s mentality, “I do anything I want whenever I want, and you stay home and go to work and come back.”

Lenny said, “I do,” when Vito said he didn’t want to see the couple break up. Lisa’s representatives did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment right away.

After more than ten years of marriage, Lenny, 56, exclusively announced to us in May that he and the reality actress, 40, were getting a divorce. Lenny said he didn’t meet Katharina Mazepa until after he and Lisa made their breakup. However, he had moved on and had a new girlfriend named Katharina Mazepa. However, Lisa claimed that the divorce “blinded sided” her.

“With two young children involved, as a mom, I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” the former Bravo star turned Peacock said.

“I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

The self-described “boob god” formally filed for divorce later that month. Logan, the couple’s son, is 7 years old, and Elle, their daughter, is 3.

With Lisa accusing Lenny of cutting her off financially and leaving her unable to purchase diapers and food for their children, the divorce battle has been nasty. Lenny responded by claiming his divorced wife was paid $30,000 per “RHOM” episode.

Lisa is now requesting Lenny to provide his 2008 and 2009 tax returns.

