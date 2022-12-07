Lindsie Chrisley breaks her silence over her parents’ prison terms, Todd and Julie

After Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, Lindsie Chrisley ended her silence.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” actress was given a 12-year prison term and a 16-month probationary period.

Julie Chrisley received a sentence of only seven years in prison, but she will also spend 16 months on probation.

Advertisement

After Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, Lindsie Chrisley ended her silence. The “Chrisley Knows Best” actress was given a 12-year prison term and a 16-month probationary period.

Julie Chrisley received a sentence of only seven years in prison, but she will also spend 16 months on probation.

The 33-year-old expressed gratitude to fans for their support during this difficult time in a statement to Hollywood Life.

“I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family,” said Lindsie Chrisley, who was estranged from her father Todd from 2019 until this summer.

“I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements.”

Lindsie Chrisley detailed the “extremely hard” few months she and her family had to experience, saying she’s “heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month.”

Advertisement

“I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it’s not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here,” Lindsie said. “I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions.”

“With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me,” she concluded.

Todd and Julie’s several shows, including “Growing Up Chrisley,” have been canceled in light of their sentencing.

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were charged with forging documents to present to banks in order to get loans totaling more than $30 million. Julie was also charged with making up information to obtain a rental.

Also Read Ant Anstead and Christina Haack resolve their custody dispute The custody dispute between Christina Haack and Ant Anstead regarding their 3-year-old...