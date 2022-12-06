‘Our Family Has Grown!’ Anthony Rapp Welcomes Baby Boy

A father, Anthony Rapp!

“Ken and I are overjoyed to announce the addition to our family!” Beginning with Rapp, the caption

On Monday, they shared their first family portrait on Instagram to introduce their followers to their newborn son Rai Larson.

Anthony Rapp of “Star Trek: Discovery” Is Married to Ken Ithiphol: I’m So Happy, I’m So Happy ” Rai Larson Ithiphol, our son, was born on Friday, December 2, 2022, thanks to an exceptionally kind surrogate, for whom we will always be grateful. Rai is pronounced similarly to rye or chai “He composed. “We adore him dearly.”

In the comments section, friends and admirers showered them with affection. Ethan Peck, Rapp’s Star Trek co-star, wrote: “Congratulations!” “HAIL U ALLAH! Rai, welcome home! “Daphne Rubin-Vega, a castmate from the original Broadway production of Rent, remarked. “Congratulations!!” penned Lauren Lapkus.

Following nearly four years of dating, Rapp proposed to Ithiphol, a leadership coach, social researcher, and advocate. The happy couple announced their engagement in November 2019.

“So tonight, something occurred. I proposed to @teerakeni, and he agreed to be my husband. I am so thrilled to share this news with you all “He then posted something to Instagram.

With the premiere of his Off-Broadway rock musical adaption of his 2006 autobiography Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent on January 14 at New World Stages, Rapp revealed last month that he has another child on the way.

With music by Rapp and his late friend and Rent creator Jonathan Larson, the play describes his connection with his mother at the time he made his Broadway debut in Rent back in 1996.

