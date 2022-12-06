Parker Stevenson wrote a tribute after the death of her wife Kirstie Alley

Parker Stevenson, Kirstie Alley’s ex-husband, is lamenting her passing at age 71.

Parker Stevenson, Kirstie Alley’s ex-husband, is lamenting her passing at age 71. The “Hardy Boys” alum posted a vintage picture and a letter to the Emmy winner on Instagram on Monday.

I am extremely appreciative of our years together, as well as our two stunning children and now grandchildren, he stated in his letter to Kirstie.

The 70-year-old “Baywatch” alum said, “You will be missed. Sincerely, Parker Six years after Alley’s divorce from her first husband Bob Alley was finalized, the former couple got married in 1983.

Before divorcing in 1997, she and Stevenson welcomed son William “True,” 30, and daughter Lillie, 28.

Alley’s death was announced on Monday by the ex-couple’s kids in a protracted social media message.

William and Lillie said, “We are heartbroken to inform you that our amazing, fierce, and beloved mother has passed away following a struggle with cancer, which was only recently detected.” The siblings stated, “As legendary as she was on television, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother. She was surrounded by her closest friends and family and fought with great strength.

The “Masked Singer” alum received several compliments on social media, including from her “Look Who’s Talking” co-star John Travolta.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor and fellow Scientologist, 68, gushed. “I love you Kirstie.”

The “Grease” star noted that he and the Golden Globe winner will “see each other again.” Alley’s fellow “Cheers” alums also shared their sorrow in statements to Deadline.

“I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” Kelsey Grammer wrote.

