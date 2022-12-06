Review of “His Dark Materials” season 3: An Impactful End to the war against god

The epic third book in the series, The Amber Spyglass, is adapted for season three of His Dark Materials.

Even though the season only has eight episodes, it frequently feels rushed.

His Dark Materials finale is best enjoyed with a box of tissues.

What began as a tale of an impressionable little girl finding kidnappers has developed into an epic multiverse event. Of course, that was always going to be the case if you’re familiar with Philip Pullman’s book series in any manner. The epic third book in the series, The Amber Spyglass, is adapted for season three of His Dark Materials, and it fully embraces the complexity and weirdness of that concluding tale. His Dark Materials Season 3 is the most intense and emotionally charged installment of the series, which is exactly how it should be given the presence of angels, flying fairy-like creatures, aardvarks that roll on balls, and a trip to the afterlife.

This is not a show you put on and listen to in the background on occasion. You’ll need to pay attention if you want to comprehend why the Authority is sort of a god but not really, and how it’s really not about fighting the Authority but rather about a man named Metatron. Although Season 3 occasionally indulges in the spectacle that feels epic but is also out of character for The Amber Spyglass, it never loses the essence of the show despite its intricate multi-world building.

The series excels in the quiet exchanges between two characters, whether it be between Lord Asriel, played by James McAvoy, and Marisa Coulter, played by Ruth Wilson, or Will Parry, played by Amir Wilson, and Lyra Belacqua, played by Dafne Keen.

The series’ excellent casting is carrying a lot of the emotional weight for the season because there is so much new stuff being presented to you. In the final season, complex characters like Asriel and Mrs. Coulter are given more room to shine, expanding on their dual roles as Lyra’s parents, former lovers, and scientists who question Authority. Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy have a smoldering on-screen chemistry that makes them a pleasure to watch and amplifies the dynamics we see developing between them.

If you ever wanted to learn more about these two people after their brief encounter at the end of Season 1, Season 3 has a ton of intriguing scenes. It is still abundantly clear what attracted these two brilliant but Machiavellian individuals together even without any flashbacks to the past.

Wilson’s performance is just as dynamic as ever; she works with Keen and the characters from the Magisterium in addition to McAvoy. The season delves into Mrs. Coulter’s status as a woman in the Magisterium, her responsibilities as Lyra’s mother, and, at last, her relationship with her golden monkey daemon. Wilson is able to walk the line between villain and anti-hero because the character is complex and frequently toes that line; as a result, her portrayal of the character is almost flawless.

The third season spends a significant amount of time building the relationship between the two young characters, which is essential for the series, after finally getting Will and Lyra together in Season 2. Together, Keen and Amir Wilson have great chemistry and are superb at handling some of the most riveting and devastating situations in the entire series.

If you are familiar with The Amber Spyglass, you are aware that Will and Lyra are the protagonists and that they provide the emotional core of the narrative rather than the grownups fighting for control. Lyra’s intelligence and wit are once again brought to mind, but this time Will’s tenacity and fearlessness serve to balance her out.

Even though the season only has eight episodes, it frequently feels rushed. Given how complex some of Pullman’s theories and philosophies are, transitioning from the lofty ideas of free will and false gods to the difficulties of puberty and dealing with your childhood crush can occasionally feel like a whiplash. Aardvark beings from another world, the Mulefas, and Mary Malone’s (Simone Kirby) comprehension of dust are just a few examples of the alienating creatures that the series features.

For better or worse, the season isn’t actually held together by the show. Concepts are briefly discussed, and occasionally characters from various planets are just introduced without much background information. Without much recapping, key plot points from the first two seasons are touched on. This feels refreshing to me as a lover of Pullman’s series and a devoted fan of the program, but some details may be perplexing to viewers who are only casually enjoying the story.

The show’s creators, Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch did a fantastic job with the adaptation. The Amber Spyglass is a naturally perplexing book since it switches between points of view and employs many tones and literary styles. The show does a good job of dealing with that while maintaining focus on the story’s larger lesson. His Dark Materials has always been about challenging the ruling classes in our world and not being afraid to ask them the challenging questions that need to be asked of them.

This is the central theme of the entire season, from Asriel’s resolve through the prophecy regarding Lyra. If you missed the point when there were talking polar bears and Lin-Manuel Miranda dressed as an astronaut before, you most certainly won’t miss it now. After this series is finished, there shouldn’t be any doubt as to why Pullman’s books are at the top of the list when it comes to American book bans.

In the realm of adaptations and intellectual property, the show’s finale is a welcome one. The series clearly comprehends the books, but it also makes a few little modifications here and there to keep things interesting on television. His Dark Materials finale is best enjoyed with a box of tissues. Season 3 is profound, occasionally sad, and utterly emotional. Just like the books, the concluding episodes made me bawl my eyes out and brought back all the reasons I had fallen in love with the story.

