Shania Twain says “I Miss My Mother at These Moments” while receiving awards

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer was given the music icon award at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, 2022 in Los Angeles.

In October, Twain released Queen of Me, her sixth studio album.

Oh my goodness, what a privilege and a dream this is! Is this a dream? She expressed her gratitude to the award’s presenter, Billy Porter, for giving it to her and for emphasizing the importance of her work. “I don’t know if that’s the appropriate thing to say, but my goal in making music has always been to uplift others.

“I always miss my mother at these moments in my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team — you are the ones, who really fill that space… not my mother’s space. But you’re here with me, you’re celebrating, we’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

“From a very young age I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism,” she continued. “This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you are able to record and share them with the world. The biggest honor is that people have found strength and inspiration in my work. Thank you and I love you for that.”

At the awards ceremony, Twain, 57, also took the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits, including her brand-new song “Waking up Dreaming,” which will appear on her upcoming album Queen of Me in 2023.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,'” Twain said in a statement ahead of the award show. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

“I am unbelievably excited to announce Queen of Me – the new album and tour,” the “You’re Still the One” singer wrote on Instagram at the time.

“These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic, and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”

“I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you, and have a kick-ass night out with you!” she continued. “This one’s gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!!”

She concluded, “I’ll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑”

