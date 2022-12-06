The fourth season of “Titans” has a full “Infinity War” finale Titans on HBO Max is currently on a midseason break, and it ended strongly.

Titans on HBO Max is currently on a midseason break, and it ended strongly. Fans are eagerly anticipating the remaining new episodes of Season 4, which are scheduled to debut at some point in early 2023 after the cliffhanger that ended the sixth episode of Season 4, which served as the mid-season finale. It achieved this by handing the Titans a significant defeat that places them in their most hopeless circumstance to date and invokes the famous conclusion of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

In order to save his half-sister Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft) and Kory Anders/Starfire, Sebastian Sanger (Joseph Morgan) surrendered to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) at the end of the previous episode. In “Brother Blood,” Mayhem makes Sebastian relive painful memories from his past in an effort to persuade him to take part in a cultish ritual created by her Organization to grant him Trigon-related demonic powers.

Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin), who has chosen to follow in the footsteps of his evil biological father Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), orders satellites to be placed in such a way as to prevent the upcoming blood moon, which is required to complete the ritual, at STAR Labs in Metropolis. Lex Luthor is a villainous figure who has adopted the influence of Superman. As the remainder of the squad gets ready to transport Sebastian away from the Organization, Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) assists them.

An Apocalyptic Betrayal

Conner’s plan appears to be working at first, but as the Organization may still have a tiny window of opportunity to take advantage of the blood moon, he boldly approaches their lair and is quickly overcome by Mayhem’s power and captured. When the squad is unable to simultaneously transfer him and Sebastian to safety, Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) issues an order for a more conventional rescue operation. Until Mayhem stabs Jinx in the stomach, seemingly killing her, the team’s battle with the Organization is going well, with Rachel even regaining modified powers and a new costume.

Despite his apology to Rachel, Sebastian is eager to complete the ritual because of the promise of power and the Organization’s support. Even before he finishes, his superhuman powers start to work, and when he yells, a kind of sonic wave comes out of his body and vaporizes the majority of the Titans. The situation facing the Titans is arguably even worse than that of the Avengers at the time of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) infamous cliffhanger from Infinity War. In the end, only about half of Marvel’s heroes made it through the Snap, as Thanos had planned to reduce the universe’s population by half. There were still many Avengers available to stop the disaster in Avengers: Endgame. One or two of the Titans may be the only ones who can save the day.

Beast Boy in Multiple Dimensions?

Gar Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) has been having bizarre dreams related to his animal shape-shifting abilities throughout Season 4. Jinx hypothesized that the world’s fauna is connected by a mystical energy field called the Red, to which he is growing a connection. He encounters a mysterious stranger while experiencing one of these visions early on in “Brother Blood,” who gives him some foretelling, telling him to “travel to the Red when the tower splits in half.” Gar knows it’s time to leave and offers a type of prayer before being whisked away in a flash of red light as Sebastian’s attack starts to bring the structure down. It appears that the Red will deliver him to safety, providing him with the chance to reverse what transpired to his friends and put a stop to it.

Gar might meet other heroes on this mission. With Brec Bassinger almost certainly reprising her role as the titular heroine, also known as Courtney Whitmore, a crossover between Titans and another DC TV show, the recently canceled Stargirl, seems all but guaranteed to occur at some point in Season 4. Fans have been attempting to figure out exactly how the event could fit into the plot ever since it was originally hinted at. It was established by Crisis on Infinite Earths that the two shows are set on different piles of earth within the DC multiverse. While Titans take place on Earth-9, Stargirl is set on Earth-2.

However, based on the mid-season finale, it actually seems like the Red could have moved Gar to another Earth, setting up an encounter with the very same Courtney viewers are used to from her show. It is still possible that Titans will simply introduce a different version of Stargirl from its own Earth which just so happens to also be played by Bassinger. Fans have conjectured that Superman and/or members of the Doom Patrol may also appear on Titans based on information from Season 4 and some backstage rumors, but there is less conclusive proof of this, and it would seem wasteful to introduce the former before Conner is back and able to interact with him.

Before saving the rest of the squad, Gar might reconcile with another Titan in addition to any other DC characters he meets. “Not again,” Jinx mumbled as she fell to the ground after being stabbed. She may have knowledge of death and resurrection due to this and her magical abilities, and she might not be gone for very long. She may not have been affected by Sebastian’s attack because she passed out before he did, allowing her to assist Gar if she somehow manages to evade death.

The most likely course of action for the series is cooperation between the two. While it would be entertaining to have Star girl or other heroes serve as support, the primary cast should be primarily responsible for bringing back the Titans.

