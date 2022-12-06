‘The Greatest Love of My Life’ Kirstie Alley Always To John Travolta

Prior to her passing, Kirstie Alley declared that John Travolta was her true love.

The actress, who passed away on Monday at the age of 71 after being recently diagnosed with cancer.

‘The Greatest Love of My Life’ Kirstie Alley Always Loved John Travolta.

Co-starred with Travolta in Look Who’s Talking (1989), as well as its two sequels, Look Who’s Talking Too (1990), and Look Who’s Talking Now (1990). (1993).

And back in 2018, while competing on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., she admitted that she had “nearly run off and married” Travolta and believed she had “kissed” him.

She affirmed at the time, “I did love him; I still adore him. If I weren’t already married, I would have married him and been on a flight because he owns a plane.

When she and Travolta, 68, costarred in the Look Who’s Talking movies as James and Mollie Ubriacco (née Jensen), who meet by happenstance when Mollie gets into a taxi after giving birth, Alley became passionate about the actor.

Since Mollie recently found out that the man she conceived the child with does not intend to stay with her, she plans to raise her son alone.

However, she ends up falling in love with the cabbie, played by John Travolta, and raising their family—which eventually includes Julie—together. The movies follow the ups and downs of the couple, and the first movie even has a sequence where James, who is also a pilot like Travolta, takes Mollie up in his plane.

Additionally, Alley admitted to feeling the same way about Travolta in real life when she said to Howard Stern in 2013 that the feelings were mutual.

Travolta supposedly felt the same way, but because Alley was then wed to Parker Stevenson, they chose not to act on their sentiments. (The couple got divorced in 1997; Travolta wed Kelly Preston in 1991; Preston passed away from breast cancer in 2020.)

She added that John was “the biggest love of my life” and that it had taken her “years” to stop seeing him as a potential love interest.

On the Dan Wootton Interview podcast in September 2018, Alley provided more specifics about how she met and fell in love with Travolta in the late 1980s, stating that it was “one of the toughest things I’ve ever done” to avoid sleeping with him.

The former Cheers cast member stated, “[It was] the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make because I was madly in love with him – we were fun and witty together. I wouldn’t cheat on my husband, therefore it wasn’t a sexual relationship.

However, Alley continued, “I think there are things that are more worse than sexual connections, than betraying someone in that way. I think what I did was even worse since I allowed myself to fall in love with him and hold onto that love for a very long time.

After the Grease star married Preston in 1991, Alley continued to flirt with her up until Preston personally put a stop to it, she admitted.

Kelly approached me and asked, “Um, why are you flirting with my husband?” at that time they were already married. Added Alley. “And then, I guess, I had to make a choice, and that was pretty much the end of that,” the speaker continued.

In the end, Alley is relieved that the two never took any action. She has two children with Stevenson, son True Parker and daughter Lillie Parker.

The Veronica’s Closet actress claimed, “John and I would have eaten each other because John and I are so alike.” It would be like two blazing stars that suddenly went out of existence.

Her children posted on her Instagram page Monday night that Alley had passed away following a brief fight with cancer.

“We are heartbroken to inform you that our beautiful, fierce, and beloved mother has died away following a struggle with cancer, which was just recently found,” True and Lillie’s first line in the statement announcing her death read.

In part they added, “She fought valiantly while surrounded by her closest family members, leaving us with little doubt about her unending love of life and whatever adventures lie ahead. She was a legendary actress, but she was an even better mother and grandma.”

In response to the passing of Alley, Travolta released a beautiful throwback image of her and a another one of the two of them grinning.

Regarding the late actress, he stated, “Kirstie was one of the most special partnerships I’ve ever had.” “Kirstie, I adore you. I’m confident that we’ll cross paths again.”

On his Instagram Story, Travolta also posted a clip of him and the late actress performing “The Dance of Love” in the movie Look Who’s Talking Now.

