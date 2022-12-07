The pregnant wife of Jesse James, files for divorce once more

Bonnie Rotten, the pregnant wife of Jesse James, re-filed for divorce.

The former porn actress reportedly filed new documents in a Texas courthouse on Tuesday.

When Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Hicks, discovered James, 53, contacting other women, she initially filed for divorce on December 1.

Advertisement

Bonnie Rotten, the pregnant wife of Jesse James, re-filed for divorce. The former porn actress reportedly filed new documents in a Texas courthouse on Tuesday.

When Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Hicks, discovered James, 53, contacting other women, she initially filed for divorce on December 1.

A few days later, she changed her mind and “filed a non-suit to block the divorce,” though she had no regrets at the time.

“By all accounts, this past week has been a pretty bad week. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, the 29-year-old said, “I made the mistake of posting my private business between my husband and I on social media.

She added that the reason she moved back in was that she didn’t discover any proof of Jesse having a sexual relationship with another woman. “I love Jesse so much and was really wounded by what I saw when I went through his phone,” she claimed.

She said, “That is why I am here, working out the marriage that I believe in. “Things much more significant than our existence exist in the world.”

Advertisement

Rotten continued by pleading for tranquility in order to “concentrate on having a good pregnancy.”

Rotten claimed last week that the founder of West Coast Choppers was “busy trying to f-k other women” throughout her pregnancy by uploading a picture of her sonogram on her Instagram Story.

She referred to James as a “disgusting human being” in a subsequent post and said that others had attempted to warn her about his history of adultery, which included his marriage to Sandra Bullock.

James, however, refuted the claims and made an effort to resolve their “conflict” by uploading a number of pictures of the two to his Instagram.

He wrote, “Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!” “I’m sorry that we fought. I’m sorry I referred to you as a “retard” during our argument.

He continued, “I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever.”

Advertisement

Also Read “No evidence of impairment by illicit drugs” was found during Anne Heche’s autopsy The final autopsy of Anne Heche found "no evidence of impairment" by...