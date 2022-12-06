The trailer for “You People” reveals Jonah’s intention to wed Eddie’s daughter

The trailer came with a release date for the movie on January 27, 2023.

Here is the first trailer for Kenya Barris’ feature-length directing debut, You People, which reveals the film is entirely about conflicts between individuals from various generations, racial backgrounds, and social strata. The trailer came with a release date for the movie on January 27, 2023.

Barris has experience using humor to address difficult social issues like systemic racism and the daily struggles of Black people in the US. Barris’ two sitcoms Black-ish and BlackAF both have that as their central premise. He most recently collaborated with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi to bring Entergalatic, a Netflix musical video, to life. Additionally, Entergalatic explores the experience of a Black man pursuing his dreams in addition to being about making art in New York City.

You People explores a young couple with different cultural backgrounds and how their families would react to the news that they are in love. Barris can investigate how various families deal with expectations and how people from various generations might break the mold and create new identities by concentrating on multicultural relationships. With a focus on how love compels us to consider our prejudices, it takes a positive view on race problems. Finally, the film makes the case that love could be the instrument we need to create a society where people get along more than they do now.

The meeting between Eddie Murphy’s father and Jonah Hill, who is considering marrying his daughter, goes about as smoothly as one might anticipate for a romantic comedy that seeks to address conflicts between various social classes.

You People is directed by Barris from a storyline that he co-wrote with Jonah Hill. Alongside Kevin Misher, producers Barris and Hill also work. David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are among the executive producers.

The You People cast, which includes Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy, was featured in first-look photos that were released alongside the trailer on Netflix.

