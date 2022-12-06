Advertisement
Articles
  • The Cheers actress was interacting with her followers in her farewell Instagram post.
  • Alley Parker passed away from cancer on Monday at the age of 71, according to her children True and Lillie Parker.
  • ‘Whatever You Need, I’ll Deliver’ Kirstie Alley Last Instagram Post.
The Dead Drop The stunning actress’s most recent Instagram video was published in September, the same month she revealed she was joining Cameo and invited followers to send her “sincere” or “funny” notes. Since then, her Cameo page has been deleted.

“Dear All, You can reach me at http://Cameo.com/kirstiealley if you need to send me any private messages “Alongside the video, she wrote. Link in profile.

Kirstie introduced herself and said, “Hi, it’s me, and a bunch of you have asked me to do these greetings, and I always do what you ask me to do.” She joked that she “had a new kid” as what appears to be a child screaming off-camera.

“Whatever you require, whether it be something humorous or heartfelt (which I will sincerely attempt to be), such as “Hello, I love you,” “Merry Christmas,” or “I want a divorce,” I will provide. Let’s go, “She remarked while raising two fingers.

The actress’s passing was revealed by the star’s kids on Monday night.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley)

In a statement, they stated, “We are heartbroken to inform you that our wonderful, fierce, and loving mother has passed away following a struggle with cancer, which was just recently detected.”

They said, “She fought valiantly while surrounded by her closest family, leaving us with no doubt about her unending enthusiasm of life and whatever adventures lay ahead. As well-known off the screen as she was on it, she was an even better mother and grandmother.

The siblings reflected on their mother’s “unparalleled enthusiasm and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her numerous animals, not to mention her unending joy of creating, leave us encouraged to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

The Moffitt Cancer Center’s “amazing team of doctors and nurses” were also praised.

In closing, True and Lillie thank Alley’s supporters and ask that they respect their privacy during this trying time. “We appreciate you for your love and prayers,” they say.

Alley’s Instagram page also posted the statement.

When Alley played Rebecca Howe on NBC’s Cheers, she shot to prominence. For her performance in the Boston-based series in 1991, she won the Golden Globe for best actress and the Emmy for outstanding lead actress.

‘One of the Most Special Relationships’ John Travolta to Kirstie Alley
‘One of the Most Special Relationships’ John Travolta to Kirstie Alley

Considering his friendship with Kirstie Alley in the wake of her passing...

