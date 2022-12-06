Advertisement
'You Will Be Missed' Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband

Articles
  • Kirstie Alley passed away on Monday at the age of 71, and her ex-husband Parker Stevenson is in sorrow.
  • In a statement the Parkers’ daughters True and Lillie confirmed Alley’s passing.
  • Following the news, Stevenson, 70, honoured Alley in a heartfelt Instagram post.
He posted a picture of Alley holding onto his button-down shirt as he grinned at the camera and said, “Dear Kirstie, I am so glad for our years together and the two amazingly lovely children and now grandchildren that we have.

“We will miss you. sincerely, Parker “He ended the post with a statement.

She married Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977, and the two started dating in the 1980s.

Alley and Stevenson allegedly met in a bar, as described in a PEOPLE profile. Even though she didn’t know him as the Hardy Boys actor, she had a clear memory of the event. She recalled, “I saw him and told my roommate, ‘For him, I would die.'”

His first marriage and her second were consummated on December 22, 1983. Later on, in 1992 and 1995 respectively, they welcomed their two adopted children: William and Lillie. Alley and Stevenson got divorced in 1997.

They later became grandparents in 2016 when True had his son Waylon Tripp Parker as his first kid and again in May 2021 when Lillie had her son Ripp Woodrow Graham as her first child.

Alley was recalled by William and Lillie as a “wonderful mother” in their statement announcing her passing.

On Monday, they released a statement saying, “We are sad to inform you that our wonderful, fierce, and loving mother has passed away following a struggle with cancer, which was just recently detected.”

They said, “She fought valiantly while surrounded by her closest family, leaving us with no doubt about her unending enthusiasm of life and whatever adventures lay ahead. As well-known off the screen as she was on it, she was an even better mother and grandmother.

Additionally, the children said that their mother’s “zeal and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her perpetual delight of creation, were incomparable and leave us encouraged to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

