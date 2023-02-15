Abigail Spencer pays emotional tribute to father on his 12th death anniversary

Abigail Spencer considered her own experiences with love and grief.

This Valentine’s Day, Abigail Spencer considered her own experiences with love and grief. On the 12th anniversary of her father’s passing, the Grey’s Anatomy star, 41, posted a heartfelt homage to him on Tuesday.

Valentine’s Day twelve years ago was, in Spencer’s words, “the most tragically-beautiful, poetically-awful, devastatingly, heart-breaking, soul-opening day of my life.” For those who don’t know, my surf hero father Yancy Spencer III passed quite suddenly at the age of 60 and in perfect health while surfing County Line in Malibu, his favorite spot.

Spencer continued by describing how her father had travelled from Gulf Breeze, Florida, where she was born, to her California home before his passing to see her and her son Roman, who was just 2 years old at the time. She claimed to be going through a lot at the time “one of the most difficult changes in her life was when she became a mother, changed careers, got divorced, and turned 30. Contraction, expansion, and expansion.”

She continued, “I had never previously lost someone close to me. “And I constantly worried about losing my father. It was the thing I feared most of all. He was my closest pal. We had daily conversations and a clear knowledge of one another. I resemble my mother, although she frequently remarks that I like my father. He showed me how to live a life devoted to what you love.”

Spencer then recalled her father’s urgent call to her as he left to surf the waves, informing her that, “‘Abby…

There is a heart attack in me. At County Line, I am. Call 911. I cherish you. Also, pray.”

“His voice is still audible to me. He was terrified. He was aware. It could be heard, “On Instagram, she posted. “I stumbled to my kitchen’s honeycomb Carrara marble floor while staring into the grey and white kaleidoscope. I could have remained detained in my worst nightmare for all time, but instead I got up and started working.”

Spencer told herself, “People survive heart attacks,” and she called her friends to watch over Roman while she rushed to St. John’s Hospital in Oxnard. Sadly, though, her father passed away on February 14, 2011.

Spencer said that she still struggles with her father’s passing while posting a picture of his funeral at Pensacola Beach, where she claimed “a reported 7,000 people gathered to pay honor to The Duke, the Godfather of Gulf Coast surfing.”

“My tears must be “love-tears,” I suppose. They come and go, but they no longer knock me out “She revealed. “They rise and fall like the waves. When my great friend Krista Vernoff, who lost her father ten years earlier, stated “it won’t ever go away, but it does get better,” that was the glimmer of hope I heard above all the mayhem. I was unable to comprehend it at the moment. But as the expedition continued, she was correct.”

Then, whether they were “on the floor, in pain, sorrow, shame, broken, beaten, bloodied, bruised by all this world has to offer” or “flying high on that gust of jubilation that has caught your tiger by the tail,” she extended a “invitation” to her 743,000 Instagram followers to participate in “this dance of life” on Valentine’s Day.

She ended her essay by writing, “I leave you with my father’s final words to me before he went for that fateful surf: ‘You’re simple to love.

Olivia Munn, who wrote, “Beautiful. Beautiful. Beautiful,” was among the celebrities who expressed their sympathy for the actress and applauded her comments.

In a lengthy reaction to her piece, JoAnna Garcia Swisher wrote, “Reading this, my heart is racing through my chest.”

She said, “I feel like you delved inside of me and (beautifully) articulated the epic journey of beauty and misery that comes with the loss of someone so precious…for us, our fathers. “I can sense your dad’s magnetism in the way you describe him; he was obviously easy to adore, just like you are, my buddy.

