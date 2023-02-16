Akiva Goldsman claims that ‘I Am Legend’ sequel will focus on novel’s alternate ending

Akiva Goldsman will focus in a multi-year first-look contract with Warner Bros.

I Am Legend, starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, and Constantine 2, starring Keanu Reeves, are the two films on which Akiva Goldsman will focus in a multi-year first-look contract with Warner Bros., according to a report from Deadline. The renowned writer-producer has contributed to films including Picard, the upcoming The Crowded Room for Apple TV, and the Star Trek spinoffs Odd New Worlds. He will now concentrate on the Warner Bros. movies as part of their new content strategy.

When Discovery and Warner Bros joined and David Zaslav took control, the industry underwent a significant transformation. Although the studio concentrates on high-budget theatrical releases, many shows and films were cancelled, including the DC universe, which is now run jointly by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Currently, Goldsman must figure out the sequel I am a Legend, which the studio has been working on for a while. The writer/producer said that the movie will draw heavily from the Richard Matheson book that the original was based on, but he declined to discuss how Jordan fits into the last man on Earth plot.

He said, “This will start a few decades later than the first,” referencing his most recent fixation, the HBO survival thriller The Last of Us. I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world not only post-apocalyptic but also after a 20–30-year gap, the person continued. You can see how the earth is reclaiming the world, and there is something lovely in the idea, “What happens once man ceases to be the main tenant? He added that the scene and topics of the film were as follows:

“In New York, that will be very noticeable. The options are unlimited, but I have no idea if they’ll scale the Empire State Building. We go back to the original Matheson book and the alternate ending rather than the one that was made public in the first movie. Matheson was referring to the fact that man’s reign as the dominant species on Earth has come to an end. The opportunity to investigate that is very exciting. A little more faithfulness to the original text will be present”

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the CEOs of the Warner Bros. studio, were both mentioned by Goldsman as sharing his dedication to “target intelligent ideas that can play theatrically. We’re all attempting to determine the location of the strike zone, and I hope to be able to assist with the IP I am familiar with and locate other works that are a little more actor- and story-driven but less IP-driven.

