Alicia and John to favorite former characters for 2023 Super Bowl commercials  

As if these celebrities would decline chances to reprise fan favorites in Super Bowl advertisements. Celebrities like Alicia Silverstone and John Travolta are bringing fans back to the roles that made them famous in the teasers that have already been shown for the 2023 game’s advertising campaigns.

Together with her former co-star Elisa Donovan, 52, Silverstone promotes Rakuten while sporting the iconic yellow plaid suit from Clueless protagonist Cher Horowitz. As Silverstone, now 46, makes light of the notion that she hasn’t aged a day since ruling the hallways of Bronson Alcott High School, the “likes” and “whatevers” fly.

T-Mobile, meanwhile, enlisted John Travolta, 68, to appear alongside returning spokesmen Zach Braff, 47, and Donald Faison, 48, in a commercial for its home Internet package set to the music of “Summer Nights” from the movie Grease.

We are being taught by a fantastic choreographer and stand-in dancers, but when John performs it, you wonder, “Oh, how can I look like that?” Braff reported. “And it’s especially the moves from Grease that we’re paying respect to,” she continued.

“It’s been a long history with him, so it’s great that people still want to see Derek in their lives,” Stiller, 57, told news. “I think he represents something for people in terms of a sweet vapidity that’s very endearing.”

And to advertise the snack company PopCorners, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, 66, and Aaron Paul, 43, assume the roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in what they swore will be the final time they return their legendary characters.

“We had a great time filming it. Merely returning to those characters and recognizing everyone, “Cranston reported. “We are a perfect fit.”

Singer Sarah McLachlan, 55, makes an appearance in a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for Busch Light that makes fun of her well-known animal advocacy campaign including her 1997 ballad, “Angel.”

The star of the commercial, “Busch Guy,” responds to her satirical emotional appeal, “Wrong shelter, Sarah.”

