Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella’s Sassy Wedding Vows

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev celebrated their adorable wedding events. On Thursday’s broadcast of the E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do, Nikki, 39, and Artem, 40, said their touching wedding vows in front of a small gathering of friends and family. There were a few bumps in the road leading up to the big day for the pair before the vows’ jokes and tears.

Nikki’s wedding clothes hadn’t been steam-pressed the night before, and the wedding bands had vanished, so the wedding day didn’t exactly get off to a good start.

Moments before he was to go down the aisle, Artem told Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella, “I’m not in a good place right now to offer a promise because my mind clearly is not where it should be.” “This is the most ridiculous situation right now. I don’t understand how rings can just disappear.”

“I just really want to get this ceremony started because we’re not going to have time for anything else.” Nikki, who was in the next room, told her makeup artist, “I feel like we’re rushing through everything. I was really excited, and now there are all of these negative things.”

As Artem requested some alone time, his best man, fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, gave him some encouragement, and Artem had a realization.

“I have a beautiful women who wants to marry me and who I want to marry, and I have a room full of people who care for both of us,” he said. “When I started thinking from that perspective, the storm in my mind died down. In reality, it’s not about the rings, it’s about expressing how you feel and being there and being present and seeing your future wife’s face and when I started thinking of that, things just went back into place.”

All was well until Nikki reached Artem at the end of the aisle, and both were eager to declare their love for one another through their personal vows.

“From the moment you waltzed into my life, I knew you were heaven-sent,” Nikki said, as she began reading her vows. “Our chemistry was undeniable. It was as if we knew each other our whole life and now I stand here about to become your wife. Wine nights with Tignanello, sushi and sake dates even in bed, secret vacation to France, vineyard walks and FaceTime sleeps, life with you is perfect what more can be said.”

“Then you gave me the greatest gift of all,” she continued, “Making me a mother to our son Matteo. I promise to be there for you always, bossy and all. I promise you more trip to Turkey or wherever we get to kiss your parents and brother and all. From fighting through our ups and down to you being the greatest father, I know now as my heart has known forever, Mr. Chigvintsev — you are the one for me starting now and forever.”

“This is hard because I’m not a good writer,” Artem said, as he started his vows. “First of all I want to say that you look absolutely stunning. I feel so lucky standing here next to you. Next to a women who is absolutely incredible, amazing perfect, giving and thoughtful and making a hell of a mom. To everyone here, your family, my family, friends, I want to promise you to love you forever, an unconditional, no matter how hard it can get, because it can get crazy at times.”

“We’re just so passionate,” Nikki responded.

“I want to promise to be patient and understanding,” he continued. “It’s really important to me because growing up I had two idols, my parents, it’s a big shoe to fill. I believe in our love and what we have and it’s definitely unforgettable. I cannot wait to call you my wife.”

After the ceremony, the couple laughed, champagne, and danced a lot.

