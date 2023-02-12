Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ben Foster will starrer an environmental thriller film ‘Floodplain’

Ben Foster will starrer an environmental thriller film ‘Floodplain’

Articles
Advertisement
Ben Foster will starrer an environmental thriller film ‘Floodplain’

Ben Foster will starrer an environmental thriller film ‘Floodplain’

Advertisement
  • Ben Foster, Katherine Waterston, Maria Bakalova, and Justice Smith have been cast in Tim Sutton’s environmental thriller Floodplain.
  • Production on the movie is allegedly scheduled to start later this year.
  • She will next be heard in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.
Advertisement

Ben Foster, Katherine Waterston, Maria Bakalova, and Justice Smith have been cast in Tim Sutton’s environmental thriller Floodplain, according to independent production company Topic Studios.

Floodplain “explores themes of family trauma, environmental justice and race through the story of a man (Foster) who must return to his hometown to help prevent a catastrophic flood and confront the mistakes from his past,” according to the Topic Studios logline. However, details about the movie are still scarce. Although further details about the movie are probably going to be published in the upcoming months, the characters for Waterson, Bakalova, and Smith have not yet been developed.

After working together on 2018’s Leave No Trace, a drama film co-starring Foster and Thomasin McKenzie that received many acclaim upon its debut and presently boasts a rare 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Foster and Topic Studios will collaborate once more on Floodplain. With Jordan Horowitz of La La Land fame and Annie Marter attached to produce under the Original Headquarters banner, Sutton will helm the picture from a screenplay by Bill Gullo. For Topic Studios, which is also providing the funding for the picture, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, and Jennifer Westin will serve as executive producers.

Production on the movie is allegedly scheduled to start later this year. Floodplain has yet to find a distributor, but it will be presented at the forthcoming European Film Market, where interested parties will have the opportunity to purchase the rights. After a successful showing at the most recent Sundance Film Festival, where it brought the movies Theater Camp, Shortcomings, and Infinity Pool, Topic will be searching for another contract. The latter, a sci-fi horror movie starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgrd, is presently playing in theatres.

Foster is well-known for his work in Westerns like Hell or High Water and 3:10 to Yuma in addition to Leave No Trace. He also had recurring parts on HBO’s highly regarded Six Feet Under. In addition to her roles in the Fantastic Beasts series and Alien: Covenant, Waterston is well-known for her recent appearance in the historical comedy Babylon. For her part opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the Borat sequel movie, Bakalova was nominated for a slew of awards, including the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

She will next be heard in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film from Marvel. Following his performance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Smith acquired notoriety, and with his lead part in Detective Pikachu, he received even more. He will appear in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a fantasy film from Paramount.

Advertisement

Also Read

Will Smith and Ben Foster didn’t speak during Emancipation filming
Will Smith and Ben Foster didn’t speak during Emancipation filming

Will Smith and Ben Foster avoided speaking to each other during filming...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Throwback: Top 5 Neelum Muneer dance video breaks the internet
Throwback: Top 5 Neelum Muneer dance video breaks the internet
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat's dance video break the internet
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat's dance video break the internet
Throwback: Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari Dance video that set's the internet on fire
Throwback: Momal Sheikh and Shahroz Sabzwari Dance video that set's the internet on fire
Experts says Prince William ‘had enough’ of Prince Harry
Experts says Prince William ‘had enough’ of Prince Harry
Rihanna reveals the rough patch of upcoming Super Bowl
Rihanna reveals the rough patch of upcoming Super Bowl
Sidharth Malhotra and Kira Advani's wedding sweet box pictures
Sidharth Malhotra and Kira Advani's wedding sweet box pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story