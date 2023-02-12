Ben Foster will starrer an environmental thriller film ‘Floodplain’

Ben Foster, Katherine Waterston, Maria Bakalova, and Justice Smith have been cast in Tim Sutton’s environmental thriller Floodplain.

Ben Foster, Katherine Waterston, Maria Bakalova, and Justice Smith have been cast in Tim Sutton’s environmental thriller Floodplain, according to independent production company Topic Studios.

Floodplain “explores themes of family trauma, environmental justice and race through the story of a man (Foster) who must return to his hometown to help prevent a catastrophic flood and confront the mistakes from his past,” according to the Topic Studios logline. However, details about the movie are still scarce. Although further details about the movie are probably going to be published in the upcoming months, the characters for Waterson, Bakalova, and Smith have not yet been developed.

After working together on 2018’s Leave No Trace, a drama film co-starring Foster and Thomasin McKenzie that received many acclaim upon its debut and presently boasts a rare 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Foster and Topic Studios will collaborate once more on Floodplain. With Jordan Horowitz of La La Land fame and Annie Marter attached to produce under the Original Headquarters banner, Sutton will helm the picture from a screenplay by Bill Gullo. For Topic Studios, which is also providing the funding for the picture, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, and Jennifer Westin will serve as executive producers.

Production on the movie is allegedly scheduled to start later this year. Floodplain has yet to find a distributor, but it will be presented at the forthcoming European Film Market, where interested parties will have the opportunity to purchase the rights. After a successful showing at the most recent Sundance Film Festival, where it brought the movies Theater Camp, Shortcomings, and Infinity Pool, Topic will be searching for another contract. The latter, a sci-fi horror movie starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgrd, is presently playing in theatres.

Foster is well-known for his work in Westerns like Hell or High Water and 3:10 to Yuma in addition to Leave No Trace. He also had recurring parts on HBO’s highly regarded Six Feet Under. In addition to her roles in the Fantastic Beasts series and Alien: Covenant, Waterston is well-known for her recent appearance in the historical comedy Babylon. For her part opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the Borat sequel movie, Bakalova was nominated for a slew of awards, including the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

She will next be heard in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film from Marvel. Following his performance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Smith acquired notoriety, and with his lead part in Detective Pikachu, he received even more. He will appear in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a fantasy film from Paramount.

