Bryan Cranston says Willie Nelson is the role he wants to play

If there’s a Willie Nelson biopic being made, Bryan Cranston wants to throw his name in the ring.

The “On the Road Again” is the person in a biography that the Your Honor actor.

I believe there are some physical similarities.

Advertisement

If there’s a Willie Nelson biopic being made, Bryan Cranston wants to throw his name in the ring. The “On the Road Again” crooner, 89, is the person in a biography that the Your Honor actor, 66, said he would leap at the chance to play.

“The beard and hair. I believe there are some physical similarities. He’s so wrinkly and ancient, and I can understand that “Actor made a joke. “In order to avoid wearing a lot of makeup.”

But Cranston, who has played serious roles in Breaking Bad and his most recent show Your Honor, claimed that the parallels in their appearance aren’t the only reason he’s interested in playing the part.

“Willie’s had a fascinating career — as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture],” he continued. “That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff. I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

Cranston has a lot on his plate right now. Along with filming the newest season of Your Honor, he also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners alongside Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul, wearing the classic Walter White character attire once more.

The actor posted a funny poster for the advertisement on his social media accounts with the caption “Breaking soon,” which features the character’s signature attire of a top hat and specs.

Advertisement

Additionally, he commented last month when his former co-star Frankie Muniz, 37, hinted at the possibility of a new Malcolm in the Middle movie with Bryan Cranston serving as the director, stating, “He’s sort of setting the tone by writing the script and starting everything. Therefore, anything could exist.”

“There was some conversation about doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle,” said Cranston to News.

“We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,’ ” he continued. “I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

Also Read The Upside: Bryan Cranston claims that he and Kevin Hart are developing the sequel Cranston announced that he and Hart are working on the movie's sequel....