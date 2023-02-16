Christopher Nolan films go back to the IMAX theatre

Christopher Nolan’s original movies will be screened in IMAX theatres.

The Fast franchise recently released a number of archival trailers in anticipation of the release of the eagerly awaited Fast X trailer. In a similar vein, Lionsgate recently announced Wick Week, with new exclusive details dropping every day to promote the upcoming release of the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. And now the BFI has announced that all of Christopher Nolan’s original movies, including The Dark Knight Trilogy, will be screened in IMAX theatres prior to the opening of the eagerly awaited movie Oppenheimer in July.

The countdown to Oppenheimer will start with his most recent work, Tenet, and move backward before pausing and turning around at the start of the trilogy for The Dark Knight. We anticipate Tenet to be followed by Interstellar, Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Dunkirk will then come out. Moreover, The Dark Knight Trilogy All-Nighter offers the opportunity to watch the full trilogy in a single evening.

Nolan has favored shooting his movies in IMAX while experimenting with historical allusions, ideas of time and space, and other historical concepts. With his creative filming methods, he has always pushed the limits of cinematic language. Fans would love to see all that world-building again in IMAX because of how the camera work in his film offers viewers a fresh perspective on the universe he is creating.

How Does Oppenheimer Work?

The most ambitious undertaking by Nolan Oppenheimer presents the account of the scientist who worked on the Manhattan Project in order to document a historical event that not many people are likely to be aware of. We have a preview of the black-and-white conundrum Nolan has been constructing thanks to the previously published trailer and photographs. The Pulitzer Prize–winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, served as the inspiration for the movie. According to the movie’s description, it is an epic thriller that “thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding conundrum of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to rescue it.”

Oppenheimer is a controversial scientist whose life is difficult to describe because of how the world views him as both a wonderful innovator and a destroyer whose inventions have altered the world—for better or worse. With the new film, Nolan advances IMAX technology once further by using a black-and-white colour scheme to depict the several eras of the scientist’s life. Hoyte van Hoytema, a frequent collaborator and cinematographer, worked closely with the director to make it happen.

