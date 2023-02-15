Advertisement
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies

Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies

Articles
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies

Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies

  • Diane Keaton is still celebrating Valentine’s Day after not dating for fifteen years.
  • The 77-year-old Annie Hall actress posted a video montage of her kissing moments from several of her movies.
  • Many of Keaton’s well-known friends, including director Nancy Meyers, offered their opinions on the film montage.
Diane Keaton is still celebrating Valentine’s Day after not dating for fifteen years! The 77-year-old Annie Hall actress posted a video montage of her kissing moments from several of her movies on Instagram on Tuesday.

She kissed actors like Sam Shepard in Baby Boom, Michael Douglas in And So It Goes, Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves in Something’s Gotta Give, and others in the video.

The clever post had “Happy Valentine’s Day,” an Outkast song from 2003, playing in the background.

Alongside the video, the actress jokingly wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all the men who were paid to kiss me.”

Many of Keaton’s well-known friends, including director Nancy Meyers, offered their opinions on the film montage.

Director of Something’s Gotta Give and witness of Keaton’s kisses with Nicholson, 85, and Reeves, 58, Meyers, 73, remarked, “Hilarious but as someone who was around for a number of those – those guys always wanted one more take.

Who was the greatest? Debra Messing posed the query in the comments, igniting a heated argument.

Alison Brie wrote “Amen!” while Melanie Griffin added four heart emoji’s. While Keaton is undoubtedly rom-com royalty, romance isn’t exactly a top priority in real life. The Oscar-winning actress was questioned about her most recent date during a recent Extra interview to promote her upcoming romantic comedy Maybe I Do.

Let’s say 15 years,” Keaton added. “Most likely, they were simply thinking, “Enough is enough; she’s too odd.” Though I’m a little strange, I’m doing okay.”

She said, laughing, “Someday, someone will marry me. Maybe one of these kind men today who have to deal with me.”

