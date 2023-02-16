Dick Van Dyke claims he “still can’t get over” his professional success

The first of two celebrities to reveal their identities on The Masked Singer’s season 9.

Some erroneous Masked Singer predictions may not necessarily be easily digested with a spoonful of sugar. The first of two celebrities to reveal their identities on The Masked Singer’s season 9 debut on Wednesday was Dick Van Dyke. He was shocked that judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke thought he was Robert DeNiro or Dustin Hoffman while performing as Gnome.

“Those guys don’t sing,” I remarked. Van Dyke tells news, aged 97. “I hoped they’d say a good singer, but they didn’t,” the performer said.

The panel did eventually rule out Tony Bennett as an option. After that, the four-time Emmy winner recalls, “I was flattered.”

Yet Van Dyke was well aware that the judges wouldn’t be able to discern who he was.

“When they inquired, I had never even watched the program. I went to check it out, and it appeared to be a lot of fun “He imparts. “They wouldn’t be able to figure out who I was, I was certain of that. I was correct, too!”

The renowned actor quips that he needs to go back to The Masked Singer in order to meet the cast in person due of the show’s secrecy.

Van Dyke claims that because his head was covered when he first stepped out of the automobile, he never saw anyone. “I really never got to meet anyone, so I wanted to go back and see them in person. To prevent me from falling, they guided me about. But, I was constantly wearing a blindfold.”

Fans can thank Arlene Silver, Van Dyke’s wife, for inspiring him to perform “When You’re Smiling” by Frank Sinatra.

Van Dyke acknowledges, “They wanted me to do something current and I know nothing about rock. “Therefore, we chose the one that best describes me. She’s the one who had the idea, and I like the song as well.”

Van Dyke began a little riff of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins after being defeated.

Van Dyke recalls of the 1964 movie, “To be able to be in a Disney movie was a childhood fantasy for me, to work with Walt.” “Later I had the opportunity to do it twice, and I also worked on a few B movies for Walt. I enjoyed working there.”

According to Van Dyke, his portrayal of Bert the chimney sweep continues to appeal with people of all ages. The Kennedy Center honoree claims that “little kids will identify me and say, ‘There’s Bert’.” “I adore it. I’m currently on the third generation.”

Also, the actor views Mary Poppins as a career high point in a career that has beyond all expectations.

“When I was younger, I sincerely hoped to support myself. What transpired to me was so unexpected, “He claims. “Despite my triumphs, I still find it difficult to comprehend.”

Despite this, Van Dyke often avoids watching reruns of his popular shows like The Dick Van Dyke Show and The New Dick Van Dyke Show because he can’t stand to see himself on television.

“There were three commercials in a half-hour when we produced those. Currently, there are six ads in a half-hour. Hence, our previous program has been completely destroyed “He clarifies. I find it intolerable to look at.

Nonetheless, Silver claims that if Van Dyke were to catch himself, “he’ll talk about himself as he’s another person.” He will comment on The Dick Van Dyke Show by saying things like, “Look at him doing whatever.”

Van Dyke lists duetting with his wife, who is 51 years old, as one of his current favourite pastimes outside of his job. They hosted a karaoke party at their home to honour Valentine’s Day, and Silver even taught herself a few of Van Dyke’s favourite songs over the year.

She explains, “I studied all the songs he knows so I can keep him singing. “Every standard and show tune. They’re all people I know now that I didn’t know before.”

Van Dyke confirms: “The majority of the day is spent in duets around the house.”

If Van Dyke gets his way, he’ll soon be back on stage. He says, “I’d want to go back and do a play.” “I have enough material to put on a one-man show, which I may perform for amusement only. I enjoy doing that.”

